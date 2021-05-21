Fast and Furious 9 is the best film in the series to date

Director Justin Lin has been in charge of 5 films in the saga and of all of them the best will be Fast and Furious 9.

It seems that Justin lin are very satisfied with the work they have done with Fast and furious 9, since it has been considered the best of the franchise. Something that viewers will judge when it hits theaters very soon.

One of the actors in the franchise, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, recently revealed that Justin lin told him that he believed Fast and furious 9 he was the best of the series on multiple occasions. The director also gave some interviews and wanted to express himself in his own words on this topic.

“In my interior and in my mind, yes.” Justin Lin said. “Look, it’s always difficult to compare because I also have the experience of what goes on behind the scenes. I sit there and sometimes you get over the weirdest things so you can finish that movie that no one else sees. But I think Fast and Furious 9 is the culmination of all our work over the years. I like to think that my next movie is always my best movie, that’s what I’m looking for. But I also think that on many levels with the character, it was great to reconnect with everyone. Yes, in my heart, I feel that F9 is the best movie. It is part of our evolution. But that’s until we do Fast and Furious 10… right? “

What will the movie be about?

On Fast and furious 9, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) will try to have a quiet life next to Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son. But the return of his lost brother Jacob Toretto (John Cena) and the villain Cipher (Charlize Theron) They will make things very difficult for Dom. But luckily, he can count on his friends who form a real family. Together they must save the world again. The movie will again have great action scenes, explosions, humor and a lot of crazy more.

The cast includes Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Lucas Black, Tyrese Gibson, Finn Cole, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Ludacris, Alexander Wraith, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, Ozuna, Thue Ersted Rasmussen

Fast and furious 9 It will premiere on June 25 in some countries and July 2 in others.