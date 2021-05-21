Fast and Furious 9 is sweeping the Korean box office

Fast and Furious 9 is off to a good start with its box office in Korea. The film is expected to be a hit in theaters.

Due to what is happening with the coronavirus pandemic, the film industry is turned upside down and faces great inconvenience. So far, many films had to delay their premieres, others were released on platforms and those that opted for the cinema … did not have a surprising box office. But Fast and Furious 9 is sweeping its box office in Korea.

In Korea, the movie had a fantastic first day at the box office. With 3.4 million dollars, it has become the largest pandemic premiere of a movie in the country, snatching the record from ‘Peninsula’, which debuted with 2.9 million dollars. In addition, it became the best premiere of the franchise in Korea. Undoubtedly, this great figure is a very good sign for the deployment that the film will later have internationally.

According to forecasts, the film Fast and Furious 9 by Justin Lin could gross between 150 and 180 million dollars in its first days in the international market (that is, not counting the United States). In this way, if this happens, it would be surpassing the premiere of ‘Godzilla vs. Kong ‘, a film that so far was the best international premiere in Hollywood during the pandemic, since it made 121 million dollars before reaching the United States.

China, your next place to shine

There is no doubt that China will be key in this way. In this country, Fast and Furious 9 can be seen from May 21, but it already has about 10.5 million dollars only in the pre-sale. But the film is going to beat those forecasts since it will be available in more than 80% of theaters in the country, according to Variety, which would be about 154,000 screens.

In Spain we will have to wait a little longer to see it. Universal Pictures will release it in our theaters on July 2. Here we tell you what the first reviews of the film were.