Fast and Furious 9 has a post-credits scene and the director explains it

Fast and Furious 9 director Justin Lin himself wanted to explain the post-credits scene in the film.

Attention SPOILERS. Fast and furious 9 hits theaters and is getting very good box office results, so it seems that the film industry is beginning to recover. Director Justin lin will be in charge of the epic end of the saga with films number 10 and 11, and in a recent interview he wanted to explain the post-credits scene, which does justice to They have (Sung Kang).

Since it was known that Shaw (Jason Statham) killed Han in Fast and furious 6, a social media movement called “Justice for Han” was started, now in the post-credits scene of Fast and furious 9, both characters are face to face. This is how the director himself explains it Justin lin:

“It’s interesting because a lot of people assume that when Han returns to Fast and Furious 9, that is Justice for Han. I never felt that was the case. The problem with Justice for Han is not: Hey, he’s gone, we want him back. It was that something was not right and we have to find a way to correct it. For me, the most critical element of this is the treatment of this character. So Justice for Han, actually, is how we treat Han when he returns and as we move forward. There is definitely a lot to explore and unpack and that’s just a moment that I wanted to share with the audience, that there is much more to come. “

This means that we will see more of Jason Statham in the upcoming movies.

In the post-credits scene of Fast and furious 9Han knocks on Deckard’s door. Seeing the man he supposedly killed long ago, Shaw obviously surprised. Han, on the other hand, doesn’t seem interested in revealing how he survived his assassination attempt. But leave the very interesting things between these characters to Fast and furious 10 Y eleven.