Fast and Furious 9 falls at the Chinese box office because of John Cena

Although Fast and Furious 9 had started in the best way, a controversy led by John Cena would have caused the box office in China to fall.

In a market that is going through its worst moment, Fast and Furious 9 had a hopeful premiere at Cina. This film, directed by Justin Lin and starring Vin Diesel, had started with 59.1 million dollars in that country that later became 136 at the end of its first weekend in theaters. But now, the film is down 85 percent heading into its second week on the big screen, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In this way, Fast and Furious 9 accumulates 185.3 million, which places it only slightly ahead of the spin-off starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, Hobbs & Shaw. And although this was said to be the best film in the series to date, this journey is much looser than other films in the successful franchise. For example, titles seven and eight of the sagas, exceeded 390.9 million and 392.8 million respectively.

According to the North American media, the Chinese ticketing application Maoyan currently projects that Fast and Furious 9 will end up raising around 211.9 million, a figure much lower than what was achieved by the most recent proposals of the saga. However, we have to think that this movie came in a complicated context, in the middle of a pandemic where not everyone can or wants to go to the movies.

Why did the box office decline?

THR points to the controversy starring John Cena and the criticism from the specialized press. And although the actor tried to apologize, it seems that it was still not enough: “I am very sorry for my mistakes. Forgiveness. Forgiveness. I’m very sorry, “said the interpreter who plays Dom’s brother, Jacob Toretto in Fast and Furious 9.” I love and respect China and the Chinese people, “he added.

Recall that John Cena, during a promotional interview of the film for TVBS, said that “Taiwan would be the first country to see it”, and that is not entirely correct. Apparently, China considers Taiwan “a separatist province and claims it as part of China”, so calling it a country in English is an offensive statement there.

On July 2, the tape will arrive in Spain.