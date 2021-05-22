Fast and Furious 9 could be a big box office hit

The franchise of Fast and furious It may not have the best films before the critics, however, it is impossible to deny that throughout its 20 years of existence it has been one of the highest-grossing sagas that, with each of its premieres, achieve a significant collection. However, it is difficult for this year to match their previous box office due to the COVID 19 pandemic that still remains in the world.

Although the evolution of the virus has been different in each region, thanks to the vaccines that have been applied since the beginning of this year, economic, public and cultural activities have already begun to resurface, but not exactly with total normality. This has helped the public little by little to feel more confident to be able to go out on the streets and even go to the movies. Despite the fact that theaters still cannot allow 100% entry, every day the ticket offices are showing important advances.

Perhaps the movies that helped get the movie industry revenue rolling again were blockbusters like Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% from Adam Wingard, and Mortal Kombat – 74% from Simon McQuoid, but now that the premiere of Fast & Furious 9 is near, it could surpass them, and proof of this is the collection it is already having in the countries where the film has just started showing.

One of the most important countries for the premieres of the great Hollywood franchises is China, and according to what has been shown in some box office analyzes, in this country the success that Justin Lin’s film will be ( via Joblo). Last Wednesday the premiere began in foreign theaters such as Korea and Hong Kong, and until today in Korea USD $ 7.7 million has already been raised.

Russia and the Middle East, meanwhile, have raised about USD $ 6.4 million and USD $ 5.5 million respectively. Meanwhile, in China, the most important box office in the world, it raised around USD $ 35.8 million until Friday afternoon, which adds up to a cumulative total of USD $ 45.3 million taking into account the midnight premieres. On the other hand, analysts assure that the pre-sale of tickets has also been important, since it reflects the first significant secure income of the tape, especially for the opening weekend, where they raised about USD $ 32.6 million.

By the end of this Saturday, the film is expected to have grossed at least $ 105 million. Now, this is just in China adding it up with the few countries where the sequel to Fast and furious is already on the billboard. This would mean that by reaching the remaining screens it will get between USD $ 150 million and USD $ 180 million opening. And although it sounds surprising, this is taking into account that cinemas still cannot fill their theaters, so their income is striking even in the midst of the health situation.

According to the predictions of Maoyan, a ticket sales site in China, it is expected that during its first three days of release the film will reach USD $ 162 million, hoping that it will reach a total of USD $ 337 million in that country alone. . Despite the current situation, this estimate still feels pretty close to the previous two films in the same franchise, as Fast & Furious 7 – 79% raised USD $ 391 million in total in China, while Fast and Furious 8 – 67% reached USD $ 393 million.

It should be remembered that the premiere in the United States and Mexico of the film starring Vin Diesel will be between June 24 and 25.