‘Fast and Furious 9’ continues to be at the top of the most watched films in the cinema – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

“Fast and Furious 9,” from Universal Studios, held full throttle over the weekend, earning an estimated $ 23.8 million to retain its leadership at the North American box office, the specialist site of North America reported Sunday. the Exhibitor Relations industry.

That total, which covers just the first three days of the four-day holiday weekend of July 4, dropped dramatically from the $ 70 million raised at the premiere of this action movie.

This ninth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise reunites actors Vin Diesel, who plays a speed freak and sports car fan, and Michelle Rodríguez, his on-screen wife.

Universal achieved a rare triplet, dominating the top three at the box office.

The animated sequel to that study, “The Boss Baby: Family Business,” came in second, with $ 17.3 million in the same period.

The new story about a “boss baby” capable of cheering up or enraging those around him features the voices of Alec Baldwin, Eva Longoria, Jeff Goldblum, Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel.

In third place was the horror film “The Forever Purge” (“The purge forever”), with a gross of $ 12.8 million.

This fifth, and supposedly last, installment of the “Purge” series takes place again in a dystopian near future where all crimes, including murder, are legalized one day a year with the starring roles of Ana de la Reguera and Tenoch Huerta .

Fourth place went to Paramount’s “A Quiet Place: Part II,” with $ 4.2 million. This was the first weekend since the John Krasinski-directed horror film was released six weeks ago, which then ranked in the top two.

Quinta was placed a sequel to Lionsgate, “Hard to care 2” (“The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard,), with 3 million dollars. The action comedy has Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek reprising their 2017 roles as bodyguards.

As Hollywood recovers from the effects of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, studios have yet to release the usual full menu of summer blockbusters.

The combined gross $ 70.7 million for the top 12 movies this weekend was less than half the normal for the final weekends of July 4.

These feature films complete the list of ten best:

6 – “Cruella”: USD 2.6 million

7 – “Peter Rabbit: Rabbit on the Run”: USD 2.3 million

8 – “The Conjuring: The devil made me do it” – USD 1.3 million

9 – “In the Heights”: USD 1.3 million

10 – “Zola”: USD 1.2 million

Source: Excelsior