‘Fast and Furious 9’ breaks US box office record in its opening week



Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel.

Photo: Buda Mendes / .

After many delays, Fast and Furious 9 is finally released in theaters and on the opening weekend, with everything and considering the limited capacity due to the pandemic, the film has broken box office records.

The ninth installment of the saga earned $ 70 million in its debut, only in theaters in the United States, which places it as the best premiere in the entire pandemic and since 2019.

It thus dethroned the horror film A Quiet Place Part II directed by John Krasinski, which continued its momentum with $ 62 million in gross.

Before reaching the cinemas of our country, the franchise has already raised almost $ 300 million in international markets, thanks to its premiere in countries such as Australia, South Korea, New Zealand and, above all, China, a country in which they contributed $ 200 million.

On the other hand, with information from Deadline, despite the success at the box office, the criticism was not entirely positive. According to the site, the film received only 4.5 points (out of a maximum of 10) by viewers, and 58 points (out of a maximum of 100) by specialized journalists.

F9 is directed by Justin Lin and again features performances by Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Leticia “Letty” Ortiz; Tyrese Gibson as Roman “Rome” Pearce; and Nathalie Emmanuel as Megan Ramsey, among others. He also joined the cast John Cena, who will play Jakob Toretto, brother of the protagonist.