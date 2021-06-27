Fast and Furious 9 becomes the most successful premiere of the pandemic

Fast and Furious 9 – 65% hit the card this weekend and the numbers are completely staggering. The ninth installment of the long saga finally appears in theaters and does so to become the queen of the box office. Through . and Box Office Mojo it is reported that F9 it is generating magnificent local revenues, becoming the most successful premiere of the entire pandemic. Chain owners can breathe easy, as people are returning to complexes to watch new movies now that the vaccine has partially controlled the pandemic.

F9 brings us back to Dom Toretto, who leads a quiet life with Letty and her son, but deep down they know that quiet is never absolute and that there is always something lurking around the corner. The new threat will force Dom to face his past to rescue the future. The usual team is reunited to face a global-level plot, a conspiracy led by a dangerous character, a deadly assassin and voracious driver who happens to be also Dom’s younger brother, long gone.

Fast and furious 9 It was released from June 25 in other countries such as Saudi Arabia, Ukraine, Egypt, Czech Republic, Croatia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, South Korea, Russia, Australia, China, New Zealand and others; But this weekend it premiered in the United States, generating local revenue like no other film had done in times of pandemic: US $ 70 million in the northern country, a shocking figure that leaves behind other hits of the season such as Godzilla vs. . Kong – 85%, Mortal Kombat – 74%, Cruella – 93% and A Quiet Place Part II – 93%. F9 came to lead at the box office and the summer.

The saga of Fast and furious has always been a box office, that is why Vin Diesel and associates continue to lead these films. It all started in 2001 with a career film that did not aspire to much, yet the good income inspired a sequel, and with each film production costs increased but so did paybacks. Now each new installment exceeds US $ 1 billion worldwide and the adventures continue.

It’s been a long time since Fast and furiouss turned into a visual effects and car stunt show impossible in the real world, fans are aware of it and they love it; Although the reviews of the ninth installment are mixed, the script does not fail to deliver all that the fandom wants to see, cars at full speed doing unrealistic things. ¿F9 Will it be able to honor its predecessors with a global box office to match? So far it has raised US $ 440 million worldwide, that is, it has recovered the investment but the profits have yet to come. We will observe the development of the situation over the weeks.

The success of Fast and furious 9 at the box office it shows us that the return to theaters is increasingly visible. With the circulation of the vaccine, moviegoers no longer feel so much fear of contagion, although that is in the United States; In Mexico, for example, we are facing a new rise in the epidemiological traffic light, showing that the pandemic is still present and it is necessary to practice health measures to prevent the disease.

What will be the total income for Fast and furious 9? Will she be able to surpass the $ 1 billion mark and keep up with her sisters?

