‘Fast and Furious 9’ arrives in Cannes! The film will be screened at the Film Festival, but out of competition

The film Fast and Furious 9 will be screened in the Cinema on the Beach section of the Cannes Film Festival, the competition announced. The film, starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron, will only be shown and is out of competition.

Since the general delegate of the contest, Thierry Frémaux, announced that in the 74th edition a “planetary blockbuster” would be released, rumors had circulated about the possible arrival of films such as No time to Die or Dune, all of them denied by the Festival representative himself.

Find out: Cannes Critics’ Week makes a space for short films screened at the Morelia Film Festival

The organization now pointed out in its networks that it is Fast and Furious 9, the film directed by Justin Lin, which will premiere in that cinema located next to the city’s seafront before its arrival in French theaters on July 14 .

After a year in which all cinematographic activity was stopped due to the Covid 19 pandemic, which forced him to cancel its celebration, Cannes will take place this year between July 6 and 17 and will be inaugurated by Annette, from French Leos Carax, starring Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver.

The premiere of Fast and Furious 9 was planned for 2020, but the health contingency was delayed. In this film, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) leads a quiet life with Letty (Michelle Rodríguez) and her son, little Brian, but danger will take them out of their peace. A threat will force Dom to confront the excesses of his past if he wants to save those he loves most.

The team is reunited to prevent a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and the best driver they have ever faced: Dom’s missing brother, Jakob (John Cena). The film features tours of London, Tokyo, Central America, Edinburgh, and even Azerbaijan.