Fast and cheap manufacture of soft robots

Although robots often have rigid and metallic structures, an emerging class of flexible machines, known as soft robots, is rapidly gaining traction among robotics. Inspired by the flexible bodies of living beings, soft robots have wide applications in terms of detection, movement, grasping of objects and manipulation of objects, among others. However, most of these robots are manufactured using rather traditional techniques, which limits the speed of manufacture as well as the complexity of the robot body and the perfection of its geometry.

Most soft robot manufacturing methods are predominantly manual due to the lack of standard tools. However, 3D printing is slowly entering this playing field, as it facilitates repeatability and allows more complex designs, improving the quality of the robot and the performance of the manufacturing process.

The team led by Pablo Valdivia y Alvarado, from the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has been working in this line. He is clear that the extrusion 3D printing modality, which works with inks of various materials in a support matrix, is especially suitable for making soft robots made of multiple materials or composites. However, to ensure the optimal design of these robots, the team decided to resort to topology optimization, where mathematical models are used to design custom structures respecting a set of constraints.

By automating these two key steps in a single framework, the research and development team was able to develop an integrated workflow to create custom soft robots and minimize potential errors in the process. For the study, the group worked on an autonomous swimming robot inspired by the aquatic animals of the superorder batoids.

The workflow begins by defining the geometry of the robot fin, after which topology optimization is used to generate the desired structure with the desired properties within the specified movement and material constraints. The optimized design is then transformed into code that is read by the team’s 3D printers, which in turn build the robot.

Manufacture of a soft robot with the new process. (Photo: SUTD)

In tests, the soft batoid robot created using the new technique was 50 percent faster than a similar one but produced by traditional methods, and also slightly faster than a robot with a hard fin.

The new method can be applied to other types of soft robots.

The research and development team presents the technical details of its new method in the academic journal Advanced Materials Technologies, under the title “Optimal Soft Composites for Under-Actuated Soft Robots”. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)