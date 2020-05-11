▲ How to dress a doll was the proposal of the michoacana, who appears in the image below.Photo courtesy of the artist

Juan José Olivares

La Jornada newspaper

Monday May 11, 2020, p. 8

As a child she liked to attend the summer courses that were held at the Casa de Cultura de Paracho, Michoacán, with a great artisan tradition.

Sitting in a little chair, along with other children, she painted masks and other crafts. She was the one who stayed at the end of the class taking pains to finish her work well, to give her details.

That little girl did not glimpse that years later, in that same place, she would be making a video in which she would recapitulate part of her childhood, but also part of the present and the future.

For her, whose inspiration for creativity is to observe everyday experiences and situations in the details of objects, recording there was a magical event.

She is María Ponce, fashion designer who was part of the poster for the new edition of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Mexico, who for these times of confinement proposed that each creator make a video for YouTube.

The idea is to support the so-called Mexico Fashion Week, which gave designers 10 days to create something that, although it did not replace their fashion shows in which they would present their collections, it did show who they were or what their stamps or brands represented. .

Maria’s project was about how to dress a doll.

His proposal is not his own speech, but one of diversity, he says in an interview with La Jornada.

It refers to the encounter with the object of desire for a child, with which he is prohibited from playing: a doll.

But also “there is the encounter of a girl with that doll, which represents the female silhouette, the one that can be dressed with our ideas, the ones that we envision. A doll, we must remember, means the maximum artifice of a representation of clothing, the celebration of miniature clothing, which gives us the power to dream within our children’s minds.

“The narrative of this collection,” he argues, was ephemeral for the video, “also winks at the puppet and puppet theater, at the improvised but well-accomplished processes that paper, plastic or ink can face the hands of creators. . The stiff and hyperbolic silhouettes are also present … What I like most is nostalgia, but also today. I said that the beauty of the ancient could never compete with the future, but now I see that they have to be known, united, like art and science. ”

Abunda: How to dress a doll? It’s a question that answers a tutorial style format for YouTube. Between poetic and instructive, this collection emerges in a scene that we never imagined; the world and what life was like in these times will not be the same.

María moved to her childhood Paracho; That is when quarantine caught her and it is where she has been able to reflect on how important the fashion industry is to her, but more so, what is happening in the world.

He recognizes that the commercial scene of fashion is reeling and the only thing we have left is the ingenuity to create something that vibrates, feels; create a fashion that is made with intangible raw material, which will then have to become physical. It is trying to be faithful to our creative processes. Do something that when we go out marks a before and after.

María Ponce thinks that after this pandemic there will be a reconfiguration in formats, because we do not know what will happen to the stores. When people go out, I doubt they will be in the mood to buy a piece. And although what is behind the creation of a garment is not known, these new proposals will help democratize knowledge about fashion. What is this industry about, which I feel will be more human, without poses, more authentic and without so much glamor … more massive.

Change formats

He adds: The formats that we knew about the fashion industry have changed and the digital window will be our greatest showcase. Now designers will be more intimate than ever; fashion will respond more to an artistic discourse than to a commercial one. Our minds become audiovisuals, they will carry messages at great speeds. And not only for the viewer is this pluralism good, even at the time of selecting the designers for the poster in which you can see Benito Santos or Kris Goyri together with fledgling, like me. This is something that makes me feel that we are on the right track.

The creator, who by the way is already inspiration for other university students who want to dedicate themselves to this, says that if you put yourself as an unattainable creative entity on a pedestal, which is something I respect, in the end you will not have a human, social or intimate reach.

Regarding democratization, she refers to the fact that fashion “must be like politics: in addition to being influential, inclusive, because if it stays in the former, it is a bubble that will not have a greater reach. The issue of including goes beyond a monetary aspect, it is a matter of culture and education.

In our case, I have delved into an important space for me, where it all started, where I first saw the rush of the moment when the paint of what you built finished drying; Today in this same place we have created, together with local talents from my home community, a message, hoping it will not be the last. The team has created and worked with love for their passion, analyzing that this time it is different, it is adding in the midst of uncertainty, but even with the banner raised that art and fashion may well change or, rather , dispel the moments of fear. I have been a girl again for a few hours, building without planning, the time was not so important, we collaborated remotely and that is the magic of distance and its resolution.

Graduated from the Centro school, in 2018 María Ponce presented the Gabinete de Curiosidades Naturales collection at London’s Graduate Fashion Week, a platform that brings together more than 200 universities around the world. There he exhibited part of its essence: maximalist and artisan pieces that pay tribute to the beauty of the ancient, botanical and curious.

He anticipates that his next collection will be on the field of witchcraft traditions in his locality.

.