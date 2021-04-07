Fashion Week kicks off in Madrid with street shows

Madrilenians meet the world of fashion. In just two days one of the main events in the sector will start in which more than 30 designers will bring their collections, not only on the catwalks but also at street level. The first meeting will take place at the Ifema venue where the 73rd anniversary of the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Madrid catwalk will be held, from April 8 to 11.

An edition that will take place “under strict security measures” and with a restricted capacity of 24% of its capacity, as it already happened in its September 2020 edition, this being “an important milestone as MBFWMadrid became the first face-to-face international catwalk in 2021 “, point out the organizers.

A total of 22 creators will bring their collections to Hall 14.1 of the fairgrounds. And they will do it in two formats: one face-to-face and one virtual. In other words, the catwalk shows will alternate with other formats, such as performances and fashion films. To this will be added the broadcasting of the parades in streaming or viewing them on demand at other times; attend the exclusive online presentation of collections in the fashion films and videos of the participants

And the appointment will continue beyond the fairgrounds. The designers will make fashion “vibrate” through the streets of the capital, as explained this morning by the general director of Ifema, Eduardo López. From Saturday to April 15, Madrid es Moda will carry out various activities in establishments and emblematic places in the capital. On this occasion, they will be small-format and capacity events that will encourage local consumption and offer firms the opportunity to interact with their clients in a different, close and safe way. In addition, a collective designer fashion showroom will open its doors at Medialab Prado.

Reactivate the sector, “more necessary than ever”

The fashion industry needs this edition “more than ever”. Because, as claimed by the director of MBFWMadrid, Nuria de Miguel, this sector has been one of the sectors that has suffered the most from the effects of the pandemic. Furthermore, the catwalks should have been held at the beginning of the year, however, they have been postponed to April because “we have considered that now was the most appropriate time.”

The delegate of Economy and Innovation, Miguel Ángel Redondo, also recalled that fashion is a fundamental sector for Madrid and one of the sectors that has suffered the most from the pandemic, with sales drops in some months of up to 80% “And it is that it represents for Spain 8% of GDP and something more in the city of Madrid and today” it takes a giant step with this Fashion Week, a powerful and imaginative bet “.