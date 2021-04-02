Fashion retailers are betting on sales of underwired bras and a splash of color this spring

By Victoria Waldersee and Richa Naidu

LISBON / CHICAGO, Apr 1 (Reuters) – After a year of dressing in pastel-colored loungewear, shoppers are turning to floral prints, motivational phrases and eye-catching jewelry to liven up their telework outfits, with optimism returning to the spring collections, designers and retailers told Reuters.

While neutral and comfortable clothing remains more popular than a normal spring, retailers from Neiman Marcus to Walmart to Macy’s Inc reported growing sales of bright and optimistic colors, flowy fabrics or dresses for the first time since the onset of the pandemic, to as buyers prepared to return to a normal life.

“We are seeing a return to occasion dresses and even underwired bras,” Marie Ivanoff-Smith, fashion director at Nordstrom department store, told Reuters. “As it gets hotter and more people go out, we thought people would really want to show optimism and playfulness with vibrant prints and colors.”

So far, floral prints have risen 31% in Europe and 16% in the United States from last year, according to Heuritech, a data company that analyzes millions of photos a day on social media and runways.

The colors seen in the spring and summer 2021 collections were vibrant pinks and bold blues. “An energizing source of inspiration that keeps us going,” the firm stated in a February report.

While vibrant colors and floral motifs are typical of spring styles, the difference this year is that the fashion lines also include nude T-shirts and what Walmart fashion editorial chief Alison Hilzer called “baggy cardigans. “.

British online fashion retailer ASOS said in an email that it noted in recent weeks that its customers were opting “for motivational phrases, brighter colors and floral accessories, as the weather begins to improve and they begin to prepare for summer. coming”.

“While neutral tones continue to prevail, we look forward to injecting a little much-needed optimism into our wardrobes with bright accents. We love yellows and greens for (spring),” an ASOS spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

“The bold colors, drapes and lightweight fabrics created a perfect complement for spring with the Dior, Loewe and Dries van Noten collections,” said Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer of luxury retailer Neiman Marcus.

“It’s clear the trend is about getting out of this too, although it’s still a lot about comfortable wear,” H&M CEO Helena Helmersson told Reuters on Wednesday after the Swedish retailer reported earnings.

(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Chicago and Victoria Waldersee in Lisbon; additional reporting by Anna Ringstrom in Stockholm; edited in Spanish by Benjamín Mejías Valencia)