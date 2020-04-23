Fashion quarantine! Sabrina Sato combines mask with look: ‘All assembled here’

At home with the family, Sabrina Sato received from the stylist Reinaldo Lourenço a fabric mask that matched her look. With a floral print on a white background, the personal protective equipment was used by the artist only in the video. She also stressed the importance of using it on the street. Watch the video below!

Sabrina Sato is passionate about fashion and, even in quarantine, does not give up showing her fashion side. This Thursday (23), Zoe’s mother – a little girl who stole the show trying to style herself in a video posted by her mother – appeared combining the blouse with her mask. “I loved this look, guys. Today I’m going to record several videos from here … I’m all set up here,” said the artist, compared to her older sister, Karina, in a recent photo. “I’m not leaving the house, but if I were, look … Reinaldo (Lourenço) is even doing the masks”, he said, showing the look in the mirror.

Daughter got nicknames in quarantine

Sabrina has spent more time with her family during the period of voluntary isolation and, in a good-natured tone, talked about the situation in a fun photo with her daughter. “This quarantine is taking so long that Zoe was not supposed to have a nickname so we chose a short name, she was already called Zoinha, Zozo, Zoines …”, listed the presenter of “Domingo Show”, RecordTV program whose recordings were temporarily postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as those with the broadcaster’s plots.

Host cut her father’s hair

At home, the São Paulo native from Penápolis also showed fans a little-known side: the hairdresser. “I already cut Duda’s hair, did make-up on Dona Kika and today it was Mr. Omar’s turn, my daddy who trusted my hands to give that deal. What happened?”, Said Sabrina before showing the result .

She even filmed the reaction of the patriarch of Sato Rahal after the change in the look. “It improved a lot, huh ?!”, he said. In addition to Sabrina Sato, more famous people showed their skills with scissors on the hammocks and adjusted the look of family members.

Angélica, for example, renewed the cut of

Luciano Huck. Bruna Marquezine, on the other hand,

had the

the ends of the threads cut by the mother, Neide.

Sabrina’s mother delivers candy

Sabrina Sato’s mother, Dona Kika revealed one of her daughter’s favorite foods: oatmeal. With an intense exercise routine, the presenter has a healthy ally in the delicacy. “She puts just a little bit of milk, water and oats on the fire. She doesn’t put sugar or anything … When she wants to eat sweets, she makes this porridge and looks like she’s eating a dish of the gods. recipe is great because it kills hunger “, guaranteed the video matriarch of” Family Recipes with Famous Parents “, from Nestlé Recipes.

(By Marilise Gomes)

Fashion quarantine! Sabrina Sato combines mask with look: ‘All assembled here’