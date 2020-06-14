There is nothing better on a Saturday than getting up with a good face and wanting to get ready. Paula Echevarría is an all-terrain woman, but if there is one thing we love about her, it is the ease she has when it comes to combining her clothing. She has become a fashion icon for her followers and they are looking forward to the daily photography of the actress to be inspired by her day to day.

On this occasion, the couple of Miguel Torres chose for Saturday a very spring look in earth tones. Paula Echevarría started sunbathing in her garden for several weeks and she already has an enviable tan, so the clothes she chooses fit her even better.

From top to bottom, the influencer chose for the shoe some summer sandals combined with a phosphor nail polish. Green shorts and a silk blouse tucked inside. And is that if Paula Echevarría defines any adjective, that is foresight. She knows better than anyone that on these spring days, when the sun goes down, so do the temperatures. So at the top, he opted for a light-colored striped open blazer.

In short, Paula Echevarría has made us fall in love again with the look she chose last night to spend Saturday in the best way possible. Her look has not gone unnoticed. Many people have asked her about the dress. « Where is he from, I need him, » said some followers.