Fashion has opened the doors to “in between” models, medium-sized models whose physicists correspond to sizes considered normative in the industry, in a range that goes from 38 to 42 and whose figures take center stage in fashion shows, catalogs and campaigns.

The “body positive”, philosophy linked to the acceptance and vindication of the diversity of bodies and sizes, consolidates its place in fashion. Being a model has been, for several seasons now, a profession that no longer thrives solely on slender bodies and small statures, but rather seeks an attitude reflected in different types of physiognomies within the wide range of real-world body constitutions.

In-between, or literally medium-size, models represent the largest percentage of sizes and have, until relatively recently, been neglected in the spectrum of representation where catwalk models reached size 36 and the “plus size” started from 42.

In a change of story that seeks to reflect all possibilities, the medium-size models are now taking center stage.

The name of the moment between firms and fashion agents is that ofJill Kortleve, cover of “Vogue Abril”, protagonist of the last H&M campaign and model of the last shows of Chanel, Valentino or Alexander McQueen. At 1.75 meters tall and 107 centimeters hip, the Dutchwoman shows that the perfect measurements are all.

“During these years we have seen ‘red’ models (red-haired models), ‘gray’ (those with gray hair) and different groups that have emerged as a result of the public’s desire to be identified in groups,” he explains.Kristen Wicce, fashion photographer and model representative.

According to Wicce, this new model archetype “has always existed and will continue to exist,” although its ambassadors have so far been pigeonholed in jobs like “commercial catalogs and advertising.” The specialist highlights that the fashion industry goes beyond a catwalk, which is simply “a proposal of trends” shown by different prototypes.

“The most characteristic of an ‘in between’ model is that it encompasses that average measurement in which most of the population finds ourselves; the catwalk models use 36, and the ‘plus size’ are introduced from 42 , reason why the intermediate sizes have always remained in the air, “he points out.

For Wicce, who has been working in the international sector for ten years, the global boom in the demand for these fees is driven by the use of social networks: “Before, the image of the companies projected only to the public, but with the arrival of social networks, the pressure has accommodated the diversity of bodies and that everyone can have their place, “he details.

In his opinion, the consolidation of this canon is due to “a matter of empathy”, in which the most common sizes can be represented and, although they already existed without having a specific name, they will give much to talk about in the coming seasons, nationally and also internationally.

“Many young designers are betting on their shows to introduce different canons to the common on the catwalk,” he argues about a modality that also comes to Spain from fashion shows such as that of the designer.Anel Yaosin your past collection or ofPedro del Hierrofor several seasons.

