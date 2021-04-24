Fashion greats fail to meet social and environmental goals

Uniqlo store in China. (Photo: SOPA Images SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett)

The portal The Business of Fashion (BOF) It is the quintessence of fashion information in the online world. It is something like the substitute among the youngest (millennials and generation Z) of Vogue.

For according to a BOF report, the world’s 15 largest publicly traded fashion companies are lagging behind when it comes to meeting the social and environmental goals of the Paris climate agreement and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. BOF has carried out a report divided by categories: luxury, sportswear and street fashion, and among the companies analyzed are Kering, LVMH, H&M or Inditex.

In recent years, the fashion industry has been under pressure from both the United Nations, the IMF, the Davos Forum and, of course, consumers to transform and be less polluting. According to data from the World Economic Forum, 4% of global greenhouse gas emissions are produced directly by this industry.

According to the ranking, still far from meeting the commitments but on the way, is the Kering group, which obtained a score of 49. The American Under Armor occupies the lowest position, with 9 points. The average compliance of multinationals, out of 100 points, is 36. The multinational that least respects workers’ rights is LVMH, and those that do the least for the environment are Uniqlo, Fast Retailing or the Richemont group.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Musk offers $ 100 million for idea that saves the planet

The big bet of the world of luxury: the fashion circle (or second-hand fashion)

The Burberry brand suffers the wrath of the Chinese government

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.