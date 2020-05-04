There is no doubt that the Met Gala is the most anticipated fashion event of the year, but its elitist character, clearly visible by the long list of rich and famous guests, has made it an unreachable dream for many. Until the pandemic arrived, and with it a new way of celebrating on social networks in which anyone who wants to can participate.

In 2020, the queen of the Met Gala was not Kim Kardashian, nor Rihanna, nor their organizer Anna Wintour, but the hashtag # HFMetGala2020 and the parallel universe of “high fashion” that exists on Twitter, with which Generation Z youth (those born between 1994 and 2010) express their creativity and fashion designs.

Thus, during this first Monday in May, in order to “parade” on the virtual red carpet of the great fashion festival, only the “inspiration wall” that reflects the design created, and that this year, as the Met Gala organization had already announced, should be in line with the motto “About Time: Fashion and Duration”.

THE ORIGIN OF THE NEW MET GALA

The initiative arose from the 19-year-old aerospace engineering student Aria Olson, who encouraged by the enormous amount of comments that flood the networks with each Met Gala, thought about six months ago to form a team of 10 coordinators spread around the world to try to organize a more structured flow of opinions through the Twitter account “HF Twit Met Gala”.

Among them, the Colombian Alejandra Beltrán, 21, who participates in the event from Bogotá, where she studies both fashion and industrial engineering: “When they canceled the gala we said ‘we still have to do something, we cannot let that day pass if we really it is usually so important for everyone, ‘”he explained in a conversation with Efe.

The team decided then that this year the cyber community should cross the line of mere spectators and celebrate their own Met Gala, urging all fans of haute couture to present their own ideas within four different categories.

“The categories come from understanding what kind of dynamics people in our community have on Twitter. Some look at photos and put together an aesthetic, others are more about looking at garments that have made great brands before, others like to paint or sew. And from there we get each of the four categories we have to participate, “Beltrán said.

SUCCESS ON THE NETWORKS

With more than 1,100 people registered to participate, the young Bogota woman confesses that in reality they expected only about 200 followers to participate, and that the popularity of her proposal has caught them by surprise.

“None expected this. We are studying at the university and some are still in school. It was too big of a surprise,” he said.

For Beltrán, “fashion is another way with which people can really express who they are”, and with this HFMetGala2020 it is intended to remove the limelight from celebrities, luxury and extravagance, to return it to the element that led from the beginning to the creation of this event in 1948: love for the textile industry.

THE AIM OF THE VIRTUAL VERSION

“It is a bit strong the way the Met Gala is an extremely exclusive event in which only the celebrities who are talked about, recognized people go, but they don’t even really pay attention to the fashion elements, which is just what you want to show in that exhibition, “he said.

“Inviting only famous people because they are famous and it already takes away that essence, and that is what we wanted to rescue with this gala. Bring that highly elite event and return it to the people who want to participate, who have a creative soul, love all this part of the industry and is fully committed to these dynamics, “he added.

The virtual Met Gala, in addition, has a broader solidarity objective than the Flesh and Bone Met Gala, in which millions of dollars have been raised in recent years to finance the Costume Institute of the New York Metropolitan Museum.

This young organization, which after the event will select the 15 best looks from each of the 4 categories, will collect funds that will go to the “International Medical Corps” foundation and its efforts to fight the coronavirus.

“I am very inspired by her way of approaching fashion, and by her ability to overcome the problems of this pandemic,” said the CEO and President of International Medical Corps, Nancy Aossey.

While Generation Z lives in the present, the Metropolitan Museum of New York has decided to celebrate this outstanding edition, which would also serve to celebrate the institution’s 150th birthday, taking a look at the past, and publishing digital content from previous galas that have been held.

Part of the exhibition that the museum organizes annually will also be published to illustrate the chosen theme, and this year it is expected to open on October 29, according to an official Met statement.

