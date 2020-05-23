The success of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has overwhelmed Nintendo itself, confirming that all expectations have been exceeded with this new installment. It has reunited the community of players in a parallel life that has nothing to do with reality. A typical day at Animal Crossing: New Horizons can be strolling along the beach, buying art pieces from Ladino, and of course looking at the sale price of turnips. That is the calmest day because when creativity appears, there is no design that will resist players. Even the most prestigious fashion designers They have shared their own designs.

It might seem like a joke, but for the past few days many non-video game companies have made their contribution at Animal Crossing. The Madrid Costume Museum launched a series of clothing designs inspired by its collection that includes models such as the Delphos by Mariano Fortuny or a Pierre Cardin from the 60s. But that is not all because the Valentino brand has also shared a design created by artist Kara Chung It has been inspired by the fashion brand and 20 other models available to download.

Discover all the #AnimalCrossing # あ つ ま れ ど う ぶ つ の 森 # ど う ぶ つ の 森 Valentino looks created by photographer #KaraChung of #AnimalCrossingFashionArchive. Below a look from # ValentinoPreFall20 Women’s collection and the code. pic.twitter.com/8cSjzSJN6H – Valentino (@MaisonValentino) May 3, 2020

Chung has an Instagram account where he shares all his designs as if it were a fashion catwalk. So much so that Vogue magazine has echoed the success of the Nintendo video game and this curious way of continue to show trends. On the other hand, if you prefer to recreate video games on your island, you cannot miss the designs of Lara Croft that Square Enix shared.

▪ Release date: 03/20/2020