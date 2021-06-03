Fascinating and terrifying trailer for Demonic by Neill Blomkamp

Director Neill Blomkamp returns with the film Demonic, a very interesting proposal that mixes suspense and terror.

Neill Blomkamp he was a special effects expert who rose to fame thanks to his film District 9 (2009), in addition to his filmography, they also highlight Elysium (2013) and Chappie (2015). After a period in which he has dedicated himself to making a few short films, he now presents Demonic, where he mixes science fiction, horror and suspense.

Here we leave you the trailer of Demonic from Neill Blomkamp:

What do you think? Leave us your comments below.

What will the movie be about?

At the beginning of this year, Neill Blomkamp offered more information on what to expect from Demonic.

“The main character is a girl who has been separated from her mother.” Revealed Neill Blomkamp “During the course of the film, he reunites with his mother and we learn about a crazy backstory that she was not aware of. I would say that it has a cross between science fiction and horror ”.

Because of the pandemic, he had to take the Demonic film to more intimate settings.

“The whole planet was shutting down and the plans I had for other bigger movies were put on hold. Living here, in this slightly more rural area, I thought we should self-finance something that can be great. For a long time, I’ve been very interested in movies like Paranormal Activity and low-budget stuff that it’s pretty scary, so we started working on this concept. It grew and got bigger than movies like Paranormal Activity, but it was actually cut the same way. So that’s what it is. We made use of many of the locations here and filmed it over the summer. “

He added: “The cast was a group of people that I really liked, it all came from this feeling of wanting to bring people together and film something that we had under control. It made me look through the catalog of actors that I had. I worked with our experimental YouTube footage from Oats Studios. I worked with Carly Pope on some Oats pieces, so I immediately thought it would be great for the female lead. It was a very close-knit group of friends working on something ”.

The film Demonic will be released in digital format on August 20, 2021.