Farruko is in mourning: Who died to the singer?

Getty Farruko faces tough times on a personal level.

Reggaeton Farruko is in mourning, after revealing the death of his maternal grandmother, affectionately known as “Carly”.

Through his official account on Instagram, the Puerto Rican artist paid a heartfelt tribute to the memory of his loved one: “Go easy, my queen. I know you were suffering. Rest in peace”.

Carlos Efrén Reyes Rosado, known artistically as Farruko, highlighted that his grandmother’s death was due to complications derived from a cancer that he had suffered for some time: “Daddy God allowed me to say goodbye to you and hug you while I was alive. It hurt me to see you in that bed suffering from that cancer ”.

“I’m not saying goodbye until later, old lady, you taught me a lot. If you see grandfather give him a kiss and a hug from me. I love you and I will love you forever. Sincerely, your eldest grandson “, added the interpreter.

Personalities such as Luis Fonsi, Clarissa Molina, Guaynaa, Rodner Figueroa and Alex Sensation spoke with messages of condolences for Farruko in the midst of the difficult time that he lives in the personal sphere.

“Strong hug, Farruko”, “Strength for you and yours”, “May she rest in peace”, “My condolences”, “God bless you”, “May God have her in his glory”, “Much strength for you and your family ”, were some of the reactions on the Instagram platform.

This is what you need to know:

Farruko suffered the loss of his grandfather ten years ago

According to La Opinion, Farruko’s maternal grandfather died ten years ago as a result of a suicide that was a severe blow to the urban music singer.

In an interview with Don Francisco in 2017, the interpreter admitted that the surprise death of his grandfather helped him open his eyes to get away from the bad steps that he was taking secretly from his relatives in his native Puerto Rico at that time.

Farruko also mentioned that he took refuge in music after the death of his grandfather, whom he considered one of the most important figures in his family nucleus.

Farruko lived a difficult family moment in 2020

In March 2020, Farruko announced that his brother Fabián had been the victim of a serious accident in the municipality of Naranjito in Puerto Rico. At that time, the interpreter’s relative underwent emergency surgery in which one of his legs was amputated.

“We almost lost it. Unfortunately, he lost one of his limbs but we have him alive, which is the important and positive thing with the desire to continue fighting, “Farruko pointed out in his official account on Instagram when commenting on the accident that his brother had suffered.

“Thanks to the mercy of God and your prayers, my brother @fabianofficialpr has already awakened and is out of danger, stable. I am deeply grateful to them for the strength they have given me, him and my family so much in this difficult moment where we almost lost him ”, added the musician on that occasion.

Follow Now Same on Instagram