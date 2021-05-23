Farrah Abraham accuses Mayor Windsor of sexual assault

Getty Images ‘Teen Mom’ Star Accuses Mayor of Windsor, California, of Sexual Assault: What Did Farrah Abraham Say?

The Mayor of Windsor, California, Dominic Foppoli, resigned from office on May 21, 2021, after he was accused of sexual assault by former “Teen Mom OG” star, Farrah Abraham, as reported exclusively by the San Francisco Chronicle. .

Farrah has become the ninth woman, according to the Press Democrat, to make a sexual misconduct charge against Foppoli, and the mayor refused to resign for months before he was denounced by the MTV personality.

Farrah claimed that Foppoli sexually assaulted her in Palm Beach, Florida, in March, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Foppoli denies the accusations against him.

“It is with a heavy heart that I resign, effective today,” Foppoli wrote in a statement issued through his attorney, according to SF Gate. “I have always maintained and will always maintain that I did not participate in any non-consensual sexual act with any woman.”

“I recently learned that a woman in Palm Beach, Florida accuses me of non-consensual acts while visiting there in March of this year,” Foppoli continued, referring to Farrah. “He made his accusations after learning the story from the San Francisco Chronicle on April 8, 2021. I have no doubt that he is making these accusations in an attempt to turn the situation to his advantage.”

Farrah submitted a report to authorities last month, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Farrah’s attorney, Spencer Kuvin, said Farrah spoke to police six days before the Chronicle published her initial story about the allegations against Foppoli, according to the Press Democrat. Kuvin also said police have digital and physical evidence to back up Farrah’s allegations against Foppoli.

Eight other women have charged Foppoli with various sex crimes that they say occurred between 2002 and 2019. They include allegations of forced oral sex and rape, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Before officially resigning, Foppoli retired from his post in April. Windsor Deputy Mayor Sam Salmon chimed in amid Foppoli’s absence, SF Gate wrote.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has opened an investigation.

Farrah has not directly addressed the allegations on social media

Farrah is known for being active on social media, but has not directly addressed her allegations against Foppoli.

In an Instagram post on May 19, Farrah addressed survivors of sexual abuse.

“I hope that our children are better watched, cared for, since they are prey to very sick people and are vulnerable to them,” he wrote. “Survivors stand their ground and press charges legally, start therapy, and learn more about what can help keep them out of jail and put those who did this to jail.”

In an update the next day, Farrah wrote that she had “never felt better” and felt like a “goddess” during her “mental health journey.”

Farrah said she has been “drugged and raped more than once”

Farrah previously spoke about her trauma story, opening up during a 2014 interview with In Touch Weekly, as quoted by Celebuzz. “Violence has been a big part of my life,” she told the magazine at the time. “It’s horrible what I’ve been through. It has caused a lot of problems, but I am happy that I was able to survive. “

“I allowed the wrong kind of people to come into my life,” he continued. “They drugged me and raped me more than once. It was a very dark time ”.

The year before the interview, the celebrity made a private sex tape with adult actor James Deen. In 2013, Farrah claimed that they had dated casually and that her sex tape was something that had been leaked. Two years later, Farrah alleged that she was raped by Deen, whose birth name is Bryan Sevilla.

Deen was accused of rape by at least nine women, including Farrah, although he told The Daily Beast in 2015 that he was “completely baffled” by the allegations and denied the allegations of sexual assault.

