Sunday May 10, 2020

The Faroe Islands league is contemplated by 10 professional teams, but most of the players are not, so they have to carry out tasks attached to football. It competes during the summer season and the current champion of the competition is KÍ Klaksvík.

Despite being a territory belonging to Denmark, the Faroe Islands has an independent association and even has its own team registered with UEFA. In that place they started the return to football activity during this weekend, being the first European federation to return to competition.

Pedro Tarancón, player of the Argja Bóltfelag, spoke with Olé from Argentina about the precautions taken regarding the return to activity. “The precautions that have been taken since the return to training is that of disinfecting hands before, during and after practices and in games. Still, the games are behind closed doors. To train, nobody changes clothes in the stadium or showers, so the players are dressed from home, “said the footballer.

He also added that “in games, it is forbidden to spit or blow your nose while you are on the field of play, but there is no warning as it is something that may be instinctive. A maximum of 18 footballers per team, from eight to ten technical staff, six ball boys and between 15 and 30 people between managers, doctors and television personnel are allowed. In addition there are ten security people in each stadium ”, closed Tarancón.