Two very different management proposals that are available during the month for PlayStation subscribers.

The month of May has started with great force this year. Between the Xbox Series X event to showcase this week’s games, the promise of a new The Last of Us 2 trailer for tomorrow, or the presentation of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with its cinematic trailer, these dates have been very busy. But now that we have been out for several days, it is time to enjoy withthe new free games on PlayStation Plus, which are available from today.

On the one hand we have Farming Simulator 2019, the agricultural management proposal of this popular saga that, oddly enough, even has official eSports competitions to see who collects more wheat. An experience ofrelax in the countrysideWhile we take care of our crops, for these hot days without leaving home.

The second game also focuses on management, but this time on cities. We are talking about Cities Skylines, a fun city builder, full of possibilities when it comes todesign the cities. Now, be careful with traffic, you do not want your city to end up collapsed by a poorly positioned crossing. Both this game and the other will beavailable throughout the month, although more and more players are signing a petition for Sony to replace them with other games.

We will see if this request ends in something tangible. But beyond the two games, and for players residing in Spain, Treasure Rangers, an inclusive Relay proposal born from PlayStation Talents, is also available. All these titlesare available now, so do not forget to claim them, in addition to all these games available for free in May with subscriptions.

