(Bloomberg) – Farmers are pressing against the Argentine government’s proposal to garnish an offer on its external debt with payments linked to agricultural exports.

Economy Minister Martín Guzmán, who is leading the talks to restructure $ 65 billion of foreign debt, has put the idea on the table, although some creditors favor interests linked to economic growth.

The debt incentive, which would trigger a payment every time agricultural exports reach an as yet unspecified threshold, has baffled agricultural leaders because it may mean keeping unpopular shipping taxes in place indefinitely.

« A measure like this would mean that export taxes could not be scrapped until the bond matures, » Argentina’s leading agricultural associations said in a letter to the government seen by Bloomberg News. « That would prevent tax relief policies when prices drop or there are weather disasters. »

Ultimately, the letter sent last week says, the incentive would reduce investments in crop production. That is anathema to farmers, who want to ensure that their future work is not linked to a bonus.

The relationship between the Government of Argentina and its agricultural industry, which is key both for tax revenues and for the collection of dollars, is tense.

President Alberto Fernández took office six months ago and increased export taxes. More recently, the central bank has taken steps to encourage farmers to sell their soybean crops. Double exchange rates are also fueling concerns about inputs, such as fertilizers, which are becoming more expensive.

Meanwhile, Fernández has taken control of Vicentin SAIC, a bankrupt soybean processor, in a move that farmers fear could disrupt grain markets.

Argentina’s crop exports were valued at $ 23.7 billion last year.

Original Note: Farmers Shun Argentina’s Solution to $ 65 Billion Debt Conundrum

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.