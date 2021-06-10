Farmers Edge Expands Relationship with Planet, Aerospace and Data Analytics Company

This alliance combines high-frequency satellite imagery with AI technology and a unique digital infrastructure to drive sustainable, profitable and proactive agriculture.

Farmers Edge Inc. (TSX: FDGE), an exclusively digital agriculture company, just announced that it has signed a new three-year contract with Planet, the San Francisco-based integrated aerospace and data analytics company that operates the largest fleet of satellites for obtaining images of the Earth and that collects global data on the planet daily. Data from Planet’s satellites is processed using Farmers Edge’s proprietary algorithms, integrated into other field-centric data sets, and then distributed to thousands of agricultural customers and partners who need up-to-the-minute information. to make informed and profitable decisions.

Satellite imagery is an essential digital tool in Farmers Edge’s suite of products, designed to support farmers and their trusted advisers in the sustainable production of high-yield, high-quality, low-carbon crops. By monitoring crops in near real time with high-resolution, high-frequency satellite imagery, targeted exploration can be performed allowing farmers to quickly detect problems, react to crop stress in a timely and accurate manner, and substantially reduce trips to the field that would otherwise be essential. The company also applies satellite imagery to develop sustainable farming systems that make the most of agricultural inputs and reduce environmental impact.

Farmers Edge image-based products are used in areas other than agriculture. Insurance companies in the agricultural sector use this innovative technology for efficient and accurate claims management, verification of planting dates, confirmation of production data, etc.

Wade Barnes, CEO and Founder of Farmers Edge, comments: “As we continue to grow, we are committed to enhancing our product range to provide digital tools that drive data-driven decisions for our network of farmers and partners. Farmers Edge is currently designing and developing new analytics and imaging-based digital solutions to support proactive, profitable and sustainable agriculture. “

“The global satellite data that Planet delivers on a daily basis, combined with Farmers Edge’s suite of advanced products, enables farmers around the world to deploy precision farming practices, resulting in more efficient agricultural production,” he explained. Will Marshall, CEO and Co-Founder of Planet. ‘These data are critical if we want to promote regenerative agricultural practices at scale. We are delighted to continue partnering with Farmers Edge to drive a greener future. “

With the addition of this new contract, in addition to other contractual commitments, Farmers Edge will meet the cost savings forecasts, in terms of cloud and images, that it presented during the IPO process.

About Farmers Edge

Farmers Edge is leading the next agricultural revolution with the broadest portfolio of proprietary technology innovations in the industry, spanning hardware, software and services. Using an exceptional combination of connected field sensors, artificial intelligence, big data analytics and agronomy insights, the company’s digital platform turns data into action and intelligent information, bringing value to all stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem. Farmers Edge’s revolutionary technologies accelerate digital transformation, both on and off farm, protecting our global resources and ensuring sustainable food production for a rapidly growing population. For more information, visit www.farmersedge.ca and SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

