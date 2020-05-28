The current pace of deforestation in the Amazon – which is growing steadily for the second consecutive year – is, in addition to a huge environmental problem, a socioeconomic tragedy, says Brazilian environmentalist Beto Veríssimo, founder of the Imazon consultancy, director of the Amazon Entrepreneurship Center and research associate at Princeton University.

The discourse that puts economic development and the preservation of the Amazon on opposite sides, he says, is false. “Deforestation does not generate development, it does not generate here and anywhere in the world. And it inhibits investment – what serious investor will want to invest in the Amazon, surrounded by illegality?”, He says, in an interview with BBC News Brasil.

Veríssimo says that it would be possible to greatly increase agricultural production in the Amazon without deforesting a single hectare – taking advantage of land that has already been degraded in past decades. However, he says, it is necessary at the same time to reinforce the inspection and punishment of offenders.

“There is no way to compromise with illegal loggers, thieves of public forests, illegal loggers. For illegality, the force of the law,” he says.

He says that “the presence of the Army is welcome”, commenting on the government decree that placed, from May to June, the reins of the actions of inspection and combating deforestation in the hands of the Armed Forces – taking them from Ibama, which became subordinate to the military.

But he says it is too early to assess the outcome of the military operations carried out so far. The government announced that, until May 21, “26 people were arrested for environmental crimes and other crimes during the Army’s actions, and that fines in the amount of R $ 8.7 million were imposed”. In addition, chainsaws, tractors, trucks and boats were seized.

The fact that the Army ruled out destroying the seized equipment, however, worried Veríssimo. “If we do not use these measures (destruction of seized equipment), which are proven to be effective, I have a little doubt whether they will be able to combat deforestation,” he says.

Below are excerpts from the interview with BBC News Brasil, in which the researcher warns of the serious consequences of the increase in deforestation. He also comments on the speech of the Minister of the Environment, Ricardo Salles, that it is necessary to take advantage of the pandemic to “pass the cattle” in changing environmental legislation.

BBC News Brasil – The last deforestation bulletin in the Amazon of the Deforestation Alert System (SAD), in April, registered an increase of 171% in relation to April 2019. What explains this expressive increase?

Beto Veríssimo – Despite the decrease in economic activity due to the pandemic, deforestation this year, not only in April, but every month, has remained on an upward trend. And this has a double explanation: one is the lesser presence of inspection in the field. The second factor is the fact that the government does not prioritize the fight against deforestation.

The deforestation calendar runs from August 2018 to July 2019, so it takes little from the Temer government. But this year, from August 2019 to July 2020, it will be entirely in the current government’s account. The numbers are still two months away, but the whole trend is that we will have maintained this growth, with an increase followed by deforestation for two years. It is quite worrying.

BBC News Brasil – How does changing the command of Ibama’s inspection operations to the Army affect this scenario? Are the operations that the Army has been having an effect in combating deforestation?

Veríssimo – Operations began in April and May. It is too early to say whether it will have an impact on the May data, which comes out in June, it will become clearer if the Armed Forces’ action is succeeding. What we know, historically, is that there is a positive effect when there is an operation to combat ostensible deforestation, with the presence of a police apparatus – because Ibama has no police force, they need the apparatus of the Federal Police, the Army, etc. . So the presence of the Army is welcome, we are in a very complicated situation in the Amazon. But it is not yet possible to say if it will have an effect on the way they are doing.

BBC News Brasil – How do you evaluate what they have done so far, how the command of the operation has changed for the Army and this decision not to destroy the equipment of environmental criminals caught in the act?

Veríssimo – The ideal in these operations is to have the partnership of all institutions, the Federal Police, Ibama, the Army – and Ibama has all the know-how on how to do it, this knowledge cannot be ignored.

Destruction of equipment is recommended. There are two ways to inhibit the offender, (who commits) illegal deforestation. One is arresting, but the offender is usually not there, he is an orange, an employee. The other, more effective, is when you penalize the offender, when the crime is clearly configured, by destroying the equipment. It’s like when you have a drug seizure, you have to incinerate the drug. The cargo, when the wood is illegal, has to be seized. There is no way to compromise with illegal loggers, public forest thieves, illegal loggers. For illegality, the force of the law.

If we do not use these measures, which are proven to be effective, I have a little doubt whether they will be able to combat deforestation (with operations). We have observed in the past that what actually makes other deforesters, who are in the vicinity of that place being inspected, stop deforesting, is when you seize and destroy equipment. When this happens, offenders in fact decrease their activity within a significant range for fear of major economic losses. They are not too afraid of being arrested, they end up being released.

BBC News Brasil – Did the risk to inspectors and environmentalists also increase at this time of high deforestation?

Veríssimo – We had an episode in which an Ibama inspector was attacked in the region of Pará, there was an attempt in Rondônia to ambush inspectors … We do not have a survey, but I would say the following: we are watching an increase in deforestation in the Amazon, this is a fact, he is observing that this deforestation is happening in regions where there is little presence of the State, where there are many associated environmental crimes (illegal logging, illegal mining, invasion of public forests). This all sets up a harmful and dangerous environment of illegality.

BBC News Brasil – There is a speech, which is widely accepted by the current government, that opposes economic development to preserving the Amazon, as if protection laws were bureaucracies that delay development. Is there any reality in this argument?

Veríssimo – No. People confuse. Deforestation in the Amazon has not improved the economy of the Amazon. In the 1970s, when 99% of the forest was still standing, the region participated in the Gross Domestic Product at about the same rate as it does today. And in the meantime you have deforested 20% of the Amazon, there is twice as much degradation. In other words, the model based on deforestation did not generate prosperity in the Amazon, did not generate economic development, did not generate social progress – we are now seeing the health drama, which is an endemic problem and worsens with the coronavirus. So, deforestation does not generate development, it does not generate here and anywhere in the world. And it inhibits investment – what serious investor will want to invest in the Amazon, surrounded by illegality?

Deforestation is happening much more in this speculative character than in the productive one. Nobody is expanding deforestation to increase soy production – they are deforesting where agricultural production is not present, in remote regions. Which is a tragedy for Brazil. It is a theft of public assets, you have a loss to the coffers, you have an environmental loss, you have a conflicting environment of conflicts that prevents good economic investments.

You tend to make the social situation in those territories worse. It ends up creating municipalities that are unable to have sufficient revenue to have public services, which is a burden for the Brazilian taxpayer … it is the worst of all worlds. The situation in Amazonas with the pandemic is an example of this precariousness. It destroys natural resources, maintains poverty, inhibits investments and increases illegality.

Deforestation is in fact an environmental problem, this is the face that we know and the face that the whole world is concerned with. But deforestation is, above all, a socioeconomic tragedy, which benefits very small groups of sectors that operate in illegality.

BBC News Brasil – How to promote development without destroying the environment?

Veríssimo – It is as if we have three Amazons. There is one, which has 20% of deforested areas, which corresponds to eastern Pará, southern Pará, central-northern Mato Grosso, penetrates in the middle of Rondônia, some strips in southern Amazonas and Acre. This is an area that in fact the government should focus on development, technical assistance, and increased agricultural production. We really need to allocate scarce government resources to increase productivity with the use of areas that have already been deforested, to support producers in that area.

If scarce resources were focused on this territory, we could have an increase in income and productivity without deforesting a hectare. In this whole range there are many areas that are underutilized. Of every ten hectares deforested, only one has agricultural productivity in the average of Brazilian productivity. Six have productivity below (average). And three have nothing, the grass was rough and full of thorns, nor does the ox want more. These are areas that today produce nothing more.

We also have a second Amazon, which corresponds to some 40%, with giant municipalities, such as Altamira, in the south, center-north and center-south of Amazonas, much of the central part of Pará – it is an area of ​​forest, which does not the slightest sense to deforest. With deforestation, we are taking poverty, organized crime, it will not generate wealth for the country – in this area we have to fight, we have to make an ostensible focus of control.

And we still have about 40% of indigenous lands, protected areas, which are still relatively protected, almost passively, because they are not yet the target of major threats. It does not mean that they are immune, but they are relatively protected.

What we need in the Amazon is an agenda for the intelligent use of resources, the use of areas that were deforested by 2008 and the protection of forest areas.

BBC News Brasil – How can the approval of PL 2633/2020, on land regularization of federal lands, which earned the nickname PL of land grabbing, affect this situation?

Veríssimo – Regularization is important, but it needs to be done carefully, in an already consolidated area, with two, three decades of production, where deforestation happened until 2008 (year determined as the cut line by the Forest Code), where there are in fact producers, not speculators. Those who continued to deforest after that date, invaded public forests, it is a totally different movement, they cannot regularize areas that have been taken over. And regularized producers will have to respect the Forest Code.

So this regulation depends on where, under what conditions. There must be a great debate to separate the legitimate and the illegitimate interests, and it is something that cannot happen in the middle of a pandemic, it must be when the country has oxygen to discuss this.

BBC News Brasil – In a video of a meeting of the president with ministers released last week, Minister Ricardo Salles says that it is necessary to take advantage of the “moment of tranquility” in which the media’s attention is turned to the coronavirus to “pass the cattle” and approve various flexibilities. What kind of measures are these that could be passed without media attention? How do you assess the consequences of this government stance?

Veríssimo – He does not say what the measures are. His duty, including a constitutional one, should be to preserve. But what we’ve been watching since 2019, when (the president) took office, is that these statements are not just statements, they translate into results. (President Jair Bolsonaro) already gave (before) signals, messages, already said that he was not going to create new protected areas, he was not going to create indigenous reserves. We see that signs and messages become policies that end up increasing deforestation. And the danger is that other measures will be taken that may further aggravate the problem.

Then there was a resurgence, this government actually had no proposal for preserving the environment, the statements are in the sense that (they do not see) deforestation as a problem.

BBC News Brasil – The situation in the Amazon has attracted a lot of international media attention. How is Brazil’s image abroad in this regard? And how can this affect the country?

Veríssimo – The coronavirus issue has shed light on how environmental destruction makes an impact. We have several diseases that come from animals that have had habitats destroyed, that come from tropical forests. And the impacts of the destruction of the Amazon on the climate are going to be much more dramatic than a single virus, so the whole world is very concerned about this, very concerned about Brazil.

So, certainly, as destruction increases, so does international pressure on the country, not only from governments, but companies, corporations. So “if I don’t buy from the Amazon”, “if I don’t buy from the Amazon”, the economic impact can be very big.

The destruction of the Amazon may seem a long way off, a long way from the reality of people’s daily lives. But the consequences are not restricted to that region. How will the destruction of this environment affect someone in SP or PE? There are several ways in which it affects, but three main ones.

One is this issue of health – the possibility of pandemics due to the destruction of the environment, of respiratory problems that can be aggravated by fires. The smoke from the fires does not reach the Northeast, but it reaches the Southeast, reaches Paraná. And it generates serious respiratory problems, even worse at the time of a pandemic of a disease that affects the respiratory system like the covid-19.

Another main aspect is how the destruction of the Amazon affects climate change, it is huge, it has a lot of carbon, it really is a thermometer of the world, it affects the rains, the winds, the climate of the country and the whole world. It is a tremendous impact, we are not talking about thousands, we are talking about a scale of tens of millions of people.

It also affects the country’s economy – a large part of the Brazilian GDP depends on the waters of the Amazon, on a rain regime that is affected by deforestation, so its destruction is a huge risk for the economy itself. And farmers, agricultural producers, most are aware of this. Farmers can be allies, what we cannot do is compromise with thieves from public forests, militias, bandits and speculators.

