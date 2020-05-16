Pharmadosis is one of the Spanish companies that fights against the coronavirus through innovative pharmacological solutions. He designs and builds machines for dosing medicines, but he has also developed thermometers or modules for purify and disinfect the air.

The company based in Mallorca and founded in 2012 by Asier Zubillaga, the current CEO of the company, and his partner, Francisco García Muñoz, has a logistics center in Terrassa (Barcelona) and other manufacturing centers spread across Spain, China and Korea. Asier Zubillaga, explains to OKDIARIO how through the philosophy of innovation, quality and own brand they have managed to be present in 25 countries and has become the only Spanish company among the eight global pharmaceutical intelligence firms. All this, with a billing target that could exceed 25 million euros in 2020.

What impact has the health crisis had on the Pharmadosis business in terms of billing and customers?

The Group has increased turnover by 30% each year. The initial objective was to reach 10 million in 202nd, but so far this year we have already billed more than 15 million throughout the group, so we plan to exceed 20 or 25 million euros per year. As for the Pharmadosis division, turnover has risen to 12 million euros, compared to 4 million in the same period of the previous year, although it has not been 100% due to the coronavirus. We have won a contest in the Basque Country valued at 2.5 million to list the medication of the autonomous community. We have also recently won a competition to supply the Red Cross.

What business initiatives have you launched as a result of the pandemic?

We are always creating new divisions. This year we have taken out the entire technology division made up of temperature sensors, nebulization arc solutions or access control. All this from the business philosophy of having our own engineers and factories that work for us with our instructions, and always on our own brand.

How much has the import of masks grown?

We have raised the mask import up to 1,000% Due to shortages due to massive use, not due to lack of product. The import of protective equipment has also increased and we have brought detention test to fill the gap in the country. Thanks to the years we have been working in Asia, our partners like Panasonic or Laoken have allowed us to have access to all this material with security. The materials come mainly from China, Korea and Japan.

Has the group opened to foreign capital or does it plan to do so in the future?

For now it is still one of the founding partners, but the time will come when due to growth or needs it will have to be opened to capital or managed in another way. It is not the same to manage a company that invoices 4 million to one that invoices more.

Do you think that the current health crisis will serve to attract investment to companies in the health sector?

Every crisis generates concern but also opens opportunities and it even allows you to get stronger. The crisis has shown that although we have one of the best health systems in the world, there are things that have to be developed so that they do not happen again in the future. We work with an agility that allows us to create fast business routes and provide efficient solutions to customers.