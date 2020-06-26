In the image, the Bolivian coach, Cesar Farias . / Ernesto Guzmán Jr / Archive

La Paz, Jun 26 . .- The Bolivian coach, the Venezuelan César Farías, asked this Friday the interim government to authorize the start of the team’s preparation for the qualifying rounds of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

« We need that the federation can be heard by the national government and that they give us the facilities because the competitions are going, the competitions are not going to stop by any particular country, » Farías said in an interview broadcast by the Bolivian Soccer Federation. (FBF).

The coach indicated that it is necessary that the interim government of Jeanine Áñez give them an answer to the request that the FBF sent for « the start of the national team and the clubs. »

« That they do not leave us with their hands tied, that they do not leave us handicapped to face the rivals, we are on time and in a correct time that allows us to bring joy to this country, » said the coach.

FIFA intends for this competition to start in September this year, and therefore urges Verde to « start working on the field ».

« The time has come when we need to get back on the field, » Farías replied.

The FBF sent this month to the Ministry of Health and the then Ministry of Sports, which later became a vice-ministry dependent on the Education portfolio, its proposal for the return of football activity in the country, which is in accordance with the protocols of biosecurity to avoid COVID-19 infections, but apparently there is no response.

« I am convinced that despite the prophecy of the disaster, that despite the previous numbers, we can be a generation that can classify the World Cup as that of 1994, » said the Venezuelan coach.

La Verde was due to start their participation in the South American qualifying rounds for the Qatar World Cup last March, with a visit to Brazil and then host Argentina at home.

Soccer in Bolivia has been paralyzed since March after the interim government ordered quarantine and a state of sanitary emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which until now reported 913 deaths and 28,503 positive cases in the country.