‘Farfarout’ establishes itself as the most distant object in the solar system

In January 2018, a team of astronomers observed an object with the Subaru telescope located on Mauna Kea (Hawaii, USA). far far away (‘Farfarout‘in English), but they weren’t sure how far it was. More observations were needed to determine it.

“At that time we did not know the orbit of the object, since we only had the discovery made with Subaru for 24 hours, but it takes years of observations to confirm the orbit of an object around the Sun,” explains the co-discoverer Scott sheppard from the Carnegie Institute (USA).

Sheppard and his colleagues, David Tholen from the University of Hawaii and Chad trujillo from Northern Arizona University, spent the next several years observing the object, using the Gemini North telescope on Mauna Kea and the Magellan telescopes at the Carnegie Institute in Chile, to determine its orbit.

They have now confirmed that Farfarout is currently at 132 astronomical units (au) from the Sun, which is 132 times the distance from our star to Earth. For comparison, on average Pluto is 39 au from the Sun.

Farfarout is even more remote than the previous distance record holder in the solar system: Farout (far away), since it is 124 au from the Sun. It was discovered by the same team and provisionally designated as 2018 VG18.

Distances from Farfarout and other objects in the solar system. / NOIRLab / NSF / AURA / J. da Silva

However, according to astronomers’ calculations, Farfarout’s orbit is quite elongated, taking it to 175 au from the Sun at its farthest point and around 27 au at its closest point, coming within the orbit of Neptune. As that of the distant object crosses that of this gas giant, Farfarout could provide insight into the history of the outer solar system.

“It is likely that Farfarout was thrown outside the solar system by getting too close to Neptune in the distant past,” says Trujillo, “and is likely to interact strongly with that planet again in the future, as their orbits still intersect.”

A 400 km wide object

Farfarout is very weak. Based on its brightness and distance from the Sun, the team estimates that it is about 400 kilometers wide, which puts it just at the lower limit to be considered. dwarf planet by the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

The UAI Minor Planets Center in Massachusetts announced this week that Farfarout already has the provisional designation of 2018 AG37. The most distant known object in the solar system at the moment will receive an official name after more observations are collected and its orbit is better defined in the coming years.

“Farfarout takes a millennium to go around the sun“Explains Tholen,” and because of this, it moves very slowly across the sky, requiring several years of observations to accurately determine its trajectory. “

Farfarout’s discoverers, with the help of NOIRLab’s Gemini telescopes (NSF-AURA) and other instruments, are confident that there are still more distant objects to discover in the far reaches of the solar system, and that their distance record might not last long. .

“Thanks to the latest advances with digital cameras in very large telescopes, it has been possible to efficiently discover objects as distant as this,” concludes Sheppard, “and although some are quite large, the size of dwarf planets, they are very faint due to their extreme distances from the Sun. Farfarout is just the tip of the iceberg of the objects that can be in the confines of the solar system ”.

Source: NOIRLab-NSF / AURA

Rights: Creative Commons.