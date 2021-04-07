Farfán signs a heroic return to Alianza Lima with a decisive goal

04/07/2021 at 4:55 AM CEST

EFE / Lima

The Peruvian striker Jefferson Farfan on Tuesday signed a dream comeback to Alianza Lima, whose shirt he wore again after 17 years, and the heroic gave him the first win of the season with a decisive goal with one player less. After entering the field in the 57th minute, ‘la Foquita’ needed 25 minutes to put the 1-0 that gave Alianza the three points against the Municipal Sports of Lima when the game had become more uphill due to the expulsion of Carlos Montoya, who saw a double yellow card.

The attacker was the most intelligent to finish off a free kick hanging in the area and thus score his first goal in his return to Peruvian football, precisely against Deportivo Municipal, the team from whose quarry he emerged before moving to Alianza’s when he was still a child and who was also very interested in signing him months ago. “The goal is for my family, for the Alianza Lima fans and for my mother. Before the game I spoke with her and I told him I was going to dial“Farfán told the channel Gol Peru after finishing the match played at the Alberto Gallardo stadium in Lima.

For Farfán it was his first official game in almost six months, since I haven’t played since October, when he had played with the Peruvian team the first two days of the South American qualifying qualifying rounds for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. “I haven’t played for a long time, but the team has made me feel at home. It’s a nice family. It’s a theme processes. Little by little we are better, “said Farfán.

Thanks to this triumph over Municipal, Alianza Lima adds four points in two games played in the first division, a category to which he was restored after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS) annulled his relegation from last season to the second division.

The match against Municipal was the one corresponding to the second date of the league that was never played because, when the TAS issued its ruling, the first date had already been played and Alianza was not ready to enter the tournament, as it had not yet completed all preseason.