Farewell to the captain: Real Madrid made the departure of Sergio Ramos official



Ramos played 16 seasons for Real Madrid. He was the hero of the acclaimed 10th European Cup.

Photo: Michael Regan / .

A cycle is over in the Real Madrid: Sergio Ramos will leave the club he captained and in which played 16 seasons. The merengue club announced it through their networks. Ramos will say goodbye publicly this Thursday, in an institutional act together with Florentino Pérez, president of the institution.

“Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 p.m., there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos with the presence of our president Florentino Pérez“, Reads part of the official statement of the club.

After this act, Sergio Ramos will attend the media at his farewell press conference.

Fabrizio Romano, a more than valid voice when talking about rumors and movements in the market, added more information: Carlo Ancelotti, new coach of Real Madrid, tried to convince Sergio Ramos to sign the contract extension. But words more, words less, the captain wants a new challenge.

Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid and tomorrow will be his farewell in press conference, as @jpedrerol and @jfelixdiaz reported. ⚪️ #RealMadrid The decision has been made – Carlo Ancelotti tried to convince him but Ramos wanted something new. 🇪🇸 #SergioRamos – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021

Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid hero

Sergio Ramos’s last months at Real Madrid were stormy. Between injuries and rumors, the relationship broke down, even with many fans. However, over 16 seasons, the Spanish center-back was in charge of leaving a positive and indelible mark.

His records at Real Madrid speak for themselves: 671 games, 101 goals Y 22 titles won. Since he assumed the captaincy after the departure of Iker Casillas, his leadership was obviously more noticeable. Notorious and effective.

With him on the field, the team looked more solid. His image was a reference for everyone. He showed it with key goals and with the usual delivery in defense. He always honored the shirt.

Sergio Ramos’ Real Madrid career by numbers: ◉ 671 games

◉ 101 goals

◉ 5x LaLiga

◉ 4x Super Cup

◉ 4x Club World Cup

◉ 4x Champions League

◉ 3x Super Cup

◉ 2x King’s Cup He lifted 12 of them as captain. 💪 pic.twitter.com/IqosW9q9jO – Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 16, 2021

Its most glorious moment occurred in Lisbon, in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final. Real Madrid was about to stay on the shore in their search for the long-awaited tenth European Cup.

But Ramos, who at that time was the second captain, behind Casillas, scored the 1-1 against Atlético de Madrid that sent the game into extra time in the last minute. The rest is history.

It was a goal that marked a before and after for Real Madrid. After winning the tenth, the meringues continued to add trophies to their showcase constantly.

It was the beginning of a new golden age. And it was also the moment that catapulted Sergio Ramos to become a club legend. So it will be remembered.