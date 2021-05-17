Farewell to René Cardona, director of famous Mexican thriller

Farewell to René Cardona, director of the famous Mexican thriller | Instagram

Regrettable news surrounds Mexican cinema with the recent departure of the filmmaker, director, screenwriter, producer and actor, René Cardona III, remembered for the tape “T3rror vacation“, it transpired in the last hours of this Monday.

Apparently, René Cardona III, 59, would have lost his life after suffering a heart attack, according to family and friends, confirmed a journalist through his social media account.

René Cardona III died in Tijuana Baja California. Reports from his family and friends report a possible heart attack as the cause of his departure. A legend of Mexican cinema is leaving. Rest in peace, reported the journalist Jesús Martín Mendoza through his Twitter account.

It was during the morning of this Monday that the news broke about the events that allegedly would have claimed the life of “remembered filmmaker“who would leave while he was at his home in Tijuana, Baja California, according to the brief information available so far.

René Cardona III directed various films during his career, most of them of the border and police genre.

But without sweating, it would be the thriller, “Terror Vacations,” starring Pedro Fernández and Julio Alemán, along with a great cast, one of the best-known productions on Mexican television.

Amid the sad news, friends and acquaintances from the entertainment industry have expressed their condolences through messages on social networks.

Rest in peace, dear René Cardona III, the actress Azela Robinson wrote with great sadness,

It is not worth leaving without saying goodbye to … nijo. Take off your flight to eternity and the reunion of your daddy and grandfather. I already imagine the great productions that the three of them will put together between angels and cherubs. Rest in peace little brother of the soul. I will carry you in my heart always. #ReneCardonaIII, Valeria Palmer expressed from her Instagram account.

“He had the cinema in his blood”

René Cardona III came from a family with a long career in the cinema, the grandson of René Cardona (1905-1988) originally from Havana-Cuba, a prolific director, actor, and film editor of the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema.

His father, René Cardona Jr., (1939-2003) director of films including Tiburon (1975) and Tintorera (1977).

Cardona III, ventured into the seventh Mexican art with the tape Viva la risa (1988), later, “Las borrachas” (1989), “El día de las servientas” (1989).

He also directed other films such as “Comando Marino” (1990), Two crazy people in trouble (1991), The Legend of the Scorpion (1991) A Cold Blood (1995) If they leave us (1999), in this same year, Puño de Mud, “Seraph: The Movie” (2001) and YumYum Chicle Tree (2018).

Later, he gave way to one of the most famous films of his career “Terror Vacations” (1989), starring Pedro Fernández, Julio Alemán, Gabriela Hassel, Nuria Bages, Carlos East, among other figures.

A classic suspense of Mexican cinema

A classic that frequently returns to television screens, “Horror Holidays”, tells the story of a witch who cursed a town before being burned. A doll and an amulet were the memories of these events.

After several years, a family arrives in the same town to spend their vacations in the country house that was inherited to them, but what they thought would be a few days off they become the nightmare of their lives in the fight against the curse that it carries. the doll, possessed by the spirit of the witch.