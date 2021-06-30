Farewell to Delia Fiallo, the mother of Latin American soap operas – El Sol de México

From Delia Fiallo, the Cuban-born writer who died this Tuesday in Miami at the age of 96, Televisa has adapted three telenovelas, originally produced in Venezuela: Esmeralda, with Leticia Caderon in 1997 and with Claudia Martín, 2004. Without your sight, under the title of Mariana de la noche, with Alejandra Barros in 2003 and La Señorita Elena, which was called Vivo por Elena in Mexico, with Victoria Rufo in 1998.

“Delia has her origin as a writer of radio soap operas and makes the leap to television, in her case she achieves great successes in Venezuela, which are replicated with great Mexican adapters in Televisa productions,” says telenovela specialist Alfredo Gudini in an interview.

“Delia institutes the classic melodrama, with romanticism and the triumph of love over evil and other complications in the plot, but good always wins out. The archetype that was handled a lot on the radio and appeared on television in its beginnings 70 years ago “, reviews El Sol de México about the stories of the Cuban writer that were also adapted in Colombia.

Gudinni remembers other hits such as La zulianita, which was recorded here under the title of A refuge for love with Zuria Vega in 2012. Cristal, adapted as El privilegio de amar with Adela Noriega in 1999 and Triunfo del amor with Maite Perroni in 2011.

Alfredo delves into the talk that, “Delia creates female characters in each of her stories of the archetype of classic novels. A light woman who is going to do her thing in the face of the good and long-suffering that will confront her, the gallant who belongs to the high society and falls in love with the poor girl, the classic of the soap operas that Delia impregnates her plots.

“And at that time it was not very deep whether the woman could really be temperamental, it is shown that she was only born to love, if perhaps she had a lost son around and the reunion occurs because the blood calls.”

The expert fondly remembers Delia Fiallo, “the mother of Latin American soap operas”, thanks to whom countless new plots have emerged, “adapted to the contemporary of each era”, based on her original creations.