Known for his role in the CW series about the DC hero, it was only recently that the actor confessed that he wants a new challenge in his life, Grant Gustin wants to be a villain on the Arrowverse.

The actor has played Barry Allen on the television series for more than half a decade., and it can be said that many fans now associate him with the character.

Although Barry is known for being altruistic and kind-hearted, it seems that Gustin wouldn’t be afraid to step into a slightly darker role.

The actor recently attended the ‘Inside of You’ podcast with Michael Rosenbaum, who brought Lex Luthor to life in ‘Smallville’, where he was asked if he likes playing a hero or a villain better.

Grant Gustin wants to be a villain on the Arrowverse, though he definitely loves playing a hero., is willing to interpret “other types of challenges” in other possible roles.

“At this point, I would say that it would be fun to play a villain, just because I’ve done a lot of Barry Allen over the years. I also loved having the opportunity to play this character who innately has that smoothness, but who is just as good. and so well-intentioned. He has his shortcomings and flaws at times, but he really puts other people ahead of himself. And I’ve learned a lot from Barry over the years. I love playing Barry. I don’t know. I definitely want to. shake things off Flash and play other kinds of things. But I also like to play hero, “the actor confessed.

Of course, Flash fans have seen Gustin’s Barry Allen dive into the dark side – that is, when they introduced the Savitar story in Season 3.

Barry also dipped into his dark side in the show’s sixth season., when it was temporarily possessed by the villain Bloodwork.

Those who have followed Gustin’s career have seen him play a more antagonistic character before ‘The Flash’, when he portrayed Sebastian Smythe from ‘Glee’.