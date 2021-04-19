Farewell to actor Félix Silla, Uncle Cosa in Los Locos Addams

Farewell to actor Félix Silla, Uncle Thing from Los Locos Addams | Instagram

A regrettable news transpired in the last days, the actor Félix Silla, who participated in the popular 1960s series, “Crazy Adams“He lost his life after fighting pancreatic cancer.

The actor, who played the mysterious character who was hiding under a large bundle of hair, with glasses and a hat, “Uncle Thing“, a popular character in the series, left at 86 years old.

Undoubtedly, the popularity of “Tío Cosa” passed through in the various versions that will be made later of this television program, in the 60s, Félix Silla gave life to a short man with hair down to his feet, with a strange language that only they knew those of his family.

In the plot, “Uncle Thing”, he was a cousin of “Homero” (The protagonist) and his brother “Uncle Lucas”, however, he also participated in other programs, he played the robot “Twiki” in the series “Buck Rogers” in the XXV century, a 1979 production, same where he coexisted with his colleague, Gil Gerard who played the captain “William Buck Rogers”.

It also featured in the “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi“where he played an” ewok “.

According to reports, Felix suffered from pancreatic cancer which would end his life at 84 years old, it was his friend and partner, actor Gil Gerard who shared the news through his official Twitter account, about the loss of the artist from Italian origin.

It may interest you Helen McCrory, actress in Harry Potter and Peaky Blinders, loses her life

So far, the interpreter’s relatives have not made any statement in this regard, however, on social networks

Felix died just a few hours ago and the only good thing I can get out of his death is that he no longer suffered. I will miss him so much, especially the great time we had in our panels. Only he told me ‘to screw me …’ “, wrote the actor.

Félix Silla, originally from Rome, Lazio, Italy, where he was born on January 11, 1937, his short stature did not prevent him from participating in various Hollywood productions, “La Cage”, the first pilot of ‘Star Trek’ (1965) , the first version of “The Planet of the Apes” (1968), were some other of his performances.

So far the interpreter’s family have not commented on the matter, however, Gil Gerald would have shared in previous days that he himself kept in contact with them, who informed him about his state of health.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

Just last Thursday, April 16, a day before the legendary star’s departure, Gerald himself shared a message on his Twitter account where he reported Felix’s admission to a center to treat his condition, for which he requested prayers for your recovery.

It is with great regret that I tell you that my dear friend of over forty years, Félix Silva, is dying of pancreatic cancer. I spoke briefly with him and his family last night and they told me that today he will go to hospice, Prayers, “he wrote in a past message on Twitter.

It may interest you First actor Patricio Castillo loses his life, he was 81 years old

“The Addams Family” is a program of American origin that first emerged in 1937, it was originally a comic strip that appeared in the newspaper ‘The New Yorker’, created by cartoonist Charles Addams.

Back then, the characters in this strip didn’t have any names yet. Years later it would become known as “The Addams Family” and today it has become popular in several Latin American countries where it is mostly known as “Los Locos Addams”.

It may interest you This is the reason why Chris Evans left Marvel!

The television series became a classic that reached the big screen where it has been represented by various actors over the years, even today both the series and the film are broadcast on television and are part of the content of some streaming platforms.