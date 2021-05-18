Farewell signal: Cristiano Ronaldo took his luxury cars from Turin



Juve from CR7 could be without a ticket to the Champions League.

Photo: Valerio Pennicino / Getty Images

Despite the fact that there is one day left before finishing Serie A, and the Italian Cup final is in two days maybe Cristiano Ronaldo already made the decision to leave Juventus. Persemprecalcio, a digital portal whose source is Italian football, exclusively published a video that shows how 7 of CR7’s cars are in the process of being transferred by a company.

Obviously it is not a common movement. A famous Portuguese company (Roclo Cargo) which moves the cars, at midnight. The same thing happened when he arrived in Turin: His cars arrived a little before him and were the proof of the transfer that took him from Real Madrid to Juventus.

ECCO IL VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: #Ronaldo assists mentre le sue 7 macchine avengeno caricate gives a famous ditta di traslochi portoghesi. Nel cuore della notte: come nel cuore della notte arrive no 3 years in Torino, preceding it. pic.twitter.com/j3qeitNtPV – Persemprecalcio (@persemprecalcio) May 17, 2021

A neighbor of the Portuguese confirmed that the video was not fake and that precisely the same situation had occurred – in reverse – when CR7 arrived in Italy: your best cars straight to the neighborhood.

Days ago a report by Fabrizio Romano stated that the legendary striker would ask Juve for his departure if the team did not qualify for the Champions League. What would be a tragedy for the “Vecchia Signora” is about to happen: Andrea Pirlo’s team needs to win on the last day and hope that Milan or Napoli do not win in order to stay with a place in the Champions League.

Fate is not in your hands. And neither is Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already flirted with Real Madrid – later ruled out by Florentino – and would soon find a new destination adapted to his financial and sporting demands.