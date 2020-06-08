Lion.- Without soccer on the pitch, at the present time of a pandemic, it has led us to take moments and passages from the trunk of memories, as well as reflections on the past of the Fair.

In this way, we have remembered titles, promotions and emerald players that have given luster to a winning club.

The ultimate idol

Listening to the words of Milton Queiroz ‘Tita’ in an interview for Soy Fiera, in which the crown of ’92 was recalled, on whether he considered himself an idol, we knew that it was very difficult for him to respond affirmatively, despite the fact that it is for everyone.

And the Brazilian’s words are not from now. In his last year as a Fiera, in 1996, I had the opportunity to interview him at his house, we chatted while he was sanding a door, and Milton told me that footballers go out of style and new generations come who erect other idols.

Today we realize with him that this is not so. What we saw of him and what is said about him continues to maintain him as a great figure in the emerald painting.

For ‘Tita’ there was no goodbye in León for the merely sporty, with people and leaving the field through the front door.

Tita with the Lion in 1992. MexSport.

‘Tita’ was called one afternoon to the offices of the León Stadium where coach Carlos Reinoso, wearing dark glasses, informed him that he would no longer be on the team. It was what he told me by phone that the same ‘Tita’ happened, minutes after spreading the news that he had been discharged.

Later, Milton went to the Communications of Guatemala and said goodbye to soccer.

The goodbye of Mauro and Peñita

With almost the same story, we saw Mauro Boselli emerge from the green and white squad. I do not compare the charisma of one and the other player, but the ‘Matador’ deserved another ending for his film as the protagonist of the Lion, just for those 130 goals that not many will achieve in this team.

Boselli played for León between 2013 and 2018. MexSport.

We also have the case of the last Leonese idol that the Leonese have wanted. Martín Peña, who undoubtedly wrote great soccer chapters for the rostrum, which is the one that raises or lowers the thumb to make a player unforgettable.

In the week that passed we were able to relive Martín’s importance as an emerald footballer with the rise of 1990 and the title two years later. The Leonese touched glory with the Fiera in Winter 97 and after that he went through a couple of teams until retiring in Zacatepec.

A worthy farewell

The news that Nacho González would have another tournament before his retirement and that Luis Montes also wishes to end his career in León, opens the possibility to give a worthy goodbye to two players who have given their souls for the Fair, as the only survivors of the promotion of 2012 and the two-time championship.

In soccer it is not so much to withdraw a number as a tribute to a trajectory, but it would be worthwhile for the players who marked an era, had that opportunity to raise their arm to say goodbye to a hobby that could also respond with one last ovation .

‘Tita’ can still come, ‘Peñita’ is still here, with Boselli you can smooth out rough edges… Guarijos dreams or a great idea?

