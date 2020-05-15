MADRID, May 15 (EUROPA PRESS) –

The Common Alternative Revolutionary Force (FARC), the political party that emerged from the now-defunct FARC guerrilla, announced on Thursday its decision to leave the Commission for Follow-up, Promotion and Verification of the Implementation of the Peace Agreement (CSIVI) after the inclusion of Cuba in the list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism in the United States.

“Miguel Ceballos, does not seem like a High Commissioner for Peace but a delegate for war, celebrates that a guarantor country of the Colombian peace agreement is included in the list of ‘aides to terrorism’. For this reason, we decided to suspend our participation in the CSIVI “, explained the party in a message published on his Twitter account.

The Colombian High Commissioner for Peace, Miguel Ceballos, has celebrated as a “boost” to the Government the decision of the United States to include Cuba and Venezuela in its list of countries that do not cooperate in the fight against terrorism. The United States has justified its decision due to the alleged support for the FARC dissent and the guerrilla of the National Liberation Army (ELN) of both countries.

Bogotá asks Havana to extradite the ELN guerrillas who traveled to Cuba to participate in the peace talks that took place between 2017 and 2019 in the Caribbean nation, something that the Cuban Government has refused under the cover of a possible resurrection. of dialogue.

Colombian President Iván Duque has asked the ELN to cease its criminal activity and release the hostages to reactivate the peace dialogue, something that the guerrillas have refused to consider as a unilateral imposition.

For their part, both Cuba and Venezuela have expressed their rejection of its inclusion in said list, which also includes North Korea, Syria and Iran and which refers to the situation in 2019.