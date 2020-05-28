Tony Dandrades received wide support from figures in the Dominican artistic medium after Frederick Martínez (El Pachá) questioned his work and stated that he is at Univisión because of the color of his skin, skin, statements that received great rejection from the cyber population and that generated a collective “buuuuu”.

During the broadcast of the television program “El Show del Meiodía”, Frederick Martínez maintained that Dandrades “has not transcended” on television and that if he is 20 years old at Univisión it is for a fee that US television would have as a rule to sign a person black complexion on his team.

Tony Dandrades then accused Iván Ruiz of giving him “a low blow” (which the producer of the Show rejected) for allowing “El Pachá” to participate sooner than it would be, in principle, a recognition of the program for his television career.

Since Wednesday afternoon, the reactions of the public and the figures began to expand on social networks.

Among the reactions in favor of Tony Dandrades and against the Pachá’s statements are those of Edilenia Tactuk, Pavel Núñez, Cheddy García, Juan Carlos Pichardo, Carlos de la Mota, Marivell Contreras, among others.

The producer Edilenia Tactuk: “Respect, a word that has been a constant in Tony Dandrades’ career. He has an overwhelming respect for the impeccable work he does, a respect for his profession, for viewers, for his personal management, for artists, for his environment , for his friends, for his family. We are very proud to have him as a Dominican in front of the television cameras of the world. He reminds us with his work, that respect counts, it is a seal, it is a value that television appreciates when is here. Thank you Tony. I always express my love to you when we speak and today I respectfully bow to all that you are and have accomplished. “

The humorist Juan Carlos Pichardo: “The biggest foreign shame that the media has given me. I made this stop in my chores to vent, as you know if there is something that characterizes me is that I have always been a person who likes to create empathy, but here I am going to forget a little of the “friend of the media. This has been the biggest foreign shame that has given me in the media in my country, do a special program for @tdandrades and allow this awfulness to happen with the Pachá? @elpachaoficial Tony and let the pacha say everything he said? What is special about the program? You excuse me @elshowdelmediodia e @ivanruiztv but it can be whoever it is and I take it off the air, who wants to damage my program like this? it is true that the program lives on today and reality TV, remember that reality television also has its limits and with one button they could get the pacha out, one day I said that he does not deserve my respect for what he did to margaro in the air and every day she tries harder to ue never have it. I am very sorry to have to mention both the show and Ivan Ruiz in this comment, but someone must bear this responsibility, because not only for awards and praise are their representatives, but also to face adversities before. Today, reality has gone out of hand and those of us who know Tony’s work, as he has arrived, from his faultless work, I think it was not only a low blow, but also vulgar, racist, of very little class and that is why the pacha it is going to have to make noise so that they listen to it because otherwise its extinction would have come a long time ago. I sympathize with our brother Tony and I feel sorry and shame for what happened today. #losescuchoporlaradio “.

The singer-songwriter Pavel Núñez: “I cannot fall asleep without first telling my friend @tdandrades how much I love, admire and respect him, and remind him that the disrespect of the few is not comparable with the affection of many, that in you we have a worthy spokesperson, a correct gentleman and of fine stamp that allows the collective pride of Dominicans to see you represent us … Tony, let them taste by biting their tongues with their own poison, that their envy makes them evident … That of some people what could offend becomes flattery , because they give what they have and what little they have left is revealed, those who feed themselves devouring the reputation of the nobles, reveal their frustration at not being you, my dear Tony! “.

The communicator Enrique Quaily: “I have always gone hand in hand with the equality of all races, that is measured by your Heart and Brain, NO, by the largest organ of the human body. No one is more than anyone, and we should not disrespect others, much less minimize their skin color; We have seen violence for the same thing for a long time and it is still latent in this global village in which we live. I just want to write down, that they raised me with love and at the same time I teach that to my children. No man or woman is born RACISTA! That is taught, seen and copied, POINT. This life is borrowed, let’s take advantage of the time to teach the good of loving each other ”.

Actor Carlos de la Mota: “TONY you are a Great DOMINICAN Pride !!! I feel so Proud of you, of your work, of your career, of your exemplary life and without scandals !!! … @tdandrades you are #orgullodominicano ”.

Actress Cheddy García: “I will not say anything because I know this language. I am a black woman so proud of my blacks, of what we represent the blacks of the world and so proud of my Dominicans, as is the case of @tdandrades that you still think something negative Reserve it, let’s not hurt …. I prefer to let @marivellc express himself! “

The journalist Marivell Contreras: “It is not like that … You cannot keep saying everything that comes to your mind without having regard for the other … No sense of homeland! Please do not put offensive comments … We are defending respect … Sometimes when one is in Alive is stunned when something like this happens to him and when Ivan realized that it was getting out of hand and that he could not control the other person, he was very careful with his productions. “

Actress and presenter Rob Mariel: “While in international networks they recognize his career, @ivanruiztv allows this inconsideration in the production of the Show. A program that has been an icon of Dominican television and so loved by the people. When are we going to value ours? ???? Where is the ethics?. Honestly @elpachaoficial with all the trajectory you have you have not used either prudence or respect and do not know what you are speaking”.