There have been many reactions to what happened last Wednesday in “El Show del Mediodía”. The Dominican figures who gave their opinion on the issue took sides, most in support of Tony Dandrades and a few in favor of Frederick Martínez (El Pachá).

Instead, the artistic entrepreneur Luis Medrano highlighted the qualities of both communication professionals and called for “not to hook up and stop putting two very good Dominicans to fight.”

“Dandrades and El Pachá, two distant paths, two visions on different paths and trajectories, concepts and styles divorced from each other, with widely separated objectives and goals, in absolutely nothing they seem to have differences or exist diatribes or envies, much less Machiavellianism , there is no way that professional jealousy exists, ”said the businessman.

Medrano believes that the Univisión journalist is a “fearless and shrewd interviewer and spoiled by national and international artists and figures, a great journalist who represents us with great pride. Tony Dandrades is one of us, a close friend and cooperator, all Dominicans must respect, support and protect. “

In the case of the presenter of “Pégate y gana”, he says that he is very supportive and looks for how to make the poor happy and when he takes a microphone in his hands and sees a camera on, he transforms, totally changes his personality and takes action ”.

The businessman said that El Pachá mistreated Tony “innocently”: “He knows how to produce news, scandals, stay current and set trends, the human brain is treacherous, makes bad plays and often puts a person to see where there is no and creating false situations or criteria about a person that are not real that make you make mistakes, that happened to Mr. Frédéric by innocently mistreating Tony Dandrades ”.

Frederick Martínez launched it against the Dominican journalist, whom he dismissed and maintained that he works at the Univisión network more than because of his talent because he is a person of color and guarantees a quota that would be required in the United States for black people.

The criteria of the Pachá were exposed on Wednesday in the “The Midday Show” prior to an acknowledgment that the production of the television program that is broadcast by Color Vision would do to Dandrades.

After the pronouncements, Dandrades blamed producer Iván Ruiz for giving him “a low blow”, but he rejected the accusations and claimed that he was taken by surprise and would never do anything like that.

The situation generated an avalanche of comments related to the three figures involved, in addition to the Noon Show and the contents of Dominican television.