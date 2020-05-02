The scandal of the love trio that shakes Spain in the midst of the pandemic crossed borders. Yes, the most viral ribbing of the coronavirus quarantine season is by word of mouth in the world and even Whoopi Goldberg gave his opinion on the matter.

The American actress and presenter spoke on her television program “The View” about the moment when a naked woman appeared behind a Spanish television commentator during a live broadcast that has caused the media uproar known as ‘Merlos Place’.

The protagonist of “Sister Act”, “The Color Purple” handles the theory that it was an intentional act by the commentator Alfonso Merlos, who was broadcasting live for Telecinco when the journalist Alexia Rivas, from the same network, crossed by back in underwear. And the scandal jumped to the show business as he was an official partner of the also Telecinco journalist and television presenter, Marta López.

“Speaking about live television pillages (…). The Spanish commentator Alfonso Merlos raised the level when a half-naked woman appeared walking in the background during his connection. Apparently she is not his wife or girlfriend!” Exclaimed the Oscar, Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner.

The veteran actress thus introduced the viral image in her morning gathering on Friday, which gathers an average of 2.5 million viewers every day and is one of the most popular magazines on American television, the EFE agency reported.

Morbid, infidelity and disbelief: this is how the pieces that have achieved a national gossip fit together

Curiously, without having more knowledge of the subject, Goldberg insinuated that the scene could have been an intentional montage, something that several journalists from the Spanish social chronicle have raised.

“You know, I think he did this because he wanted to be discovered. Why would you be with her in the apartment, and for what reason, while participating in the live broadcast?” Asked the actress. “I think there is a psychological game that we may not be aware of that he wanted to be caught for,” Goldberg said.

Next, Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Senator John McCain, commented that “it was a very embarrassing way to discover infidelity.”

The scene, who has filled comments on social networks and spent hours on Spanish television entertainment programs, has also made headlines in tabloids in the United States such as the sensationalist TMZ, The New York Post or the conservative chain Fox News.

Also, Goldberg spoke before another image that has caught the attention of viewers this week, when a reporter from the ABC network gave a live news without pants.

The program “The View” is a format released in 1997 and which has had guests such as the former US president. Barack Obama. For her part, Goldberg is especially popular for her role in “Sister Act” and is also one of the few artists to have won the top four awards for performing arts in the United States: Oscar (film), Grammy (music), Emmy (television) and Tony (theater).

Marta López, Alfonso Merlos and Alexia Rivas are in the spotlight and all their steps are being watched with a magnifying glass. In the last hours we have learned that the Mediaset reporter has made the decision to quit her job momentarily after having to take a medical license, the Spanish magazine Semana reported on its website.

