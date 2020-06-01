The communicator Frederick Martínez (El Pachá) sued the Univision network and journalist Tony Dandrades for discrimination and discrediting Dominican television before the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), an institution that governs television in the United States.

The entertainer said that in the next five days he will have a response from the American body for which he demanded the sum from the television plant of between one and five million dollars to be distributed among the owners of television channels, artistic class and Dominican content producers.

“Our lawyers have seized the case before the FCC, which is the institution that governs the media in the United States, in relation to the complaint of discrimination and discrediting television programs that are produced in the DR”, Martinez said.

In this sense, the Pachá assured that the Univision chain “has to compensate us, the program owners, the technicians, and the Dominican artists, because since 2017 one of his talents, who has more than 20 years called Tony Dandrades, has has given the task of discrediting us. “

So a “systematic” campaign was launched against local productions saying that Dominican television is a “shame, it is embarrassing, that Dominican television does not work.”

Martínez said that all this situation comes from the fact that the Hispanic network has “lost its rating, and as a consequence it has been captured by Dominican television”, giving examples: Dominican Television, Telemicro, Super Canal, Dominican View, Tele Quisqueya and Canal América, channels that broadcast Dominican programs in the United States.

“We have lost money for this systematic campaign, and a television network does not allow a talent to take judgment before its competition without having the endorsement of this chain. The business has gone to the ground ”.

The presenter of “Pégate y Gana” maintained that eighty percent of the Univision grill is based on Mexicans, which means that Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Salvadorans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Peruvians, Ecuadorians, Argentines, Costa Ricans, Nicaraguans, ” We are being discriminated against by the Univision network ”because its focus is on Mexicans.

He mentioned that Dominican artists such as Silvio Mora, Tito Swing, Raquel, Revolución Salsera, La Chiquito Team Band, Francisco Ulloa, María Díaz, Chicho Severino, and many more “have never had a presence” in the well-known chain. But Mexicans do.

“The complaint we make, and the public lawsuit that would have to be answered in less than five days by the FCC or by the Univision network, understand, we would go to court, we would go to court to claim financial compensation where we ask that they deliver a million to five million dollars to the channel owners, to the Dominican artists of 500 thousand dollars and I Frederick Martínez (the Pachá), my family, my children, my environment has been very affected as a figure because many of them have thousands and Millions of followers have taken on the task of supporting Mr. Tony Dandrades with this discredit to television and to the Univision brand. ”

El Pachá added that the situation has been affected economically, psychologically and emotionally, and “as a brand I have lost many businesses due to these systematic beatings, of discredit on social networks.”

He explained that his lawyers are on their way to Washington DC before the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to denounce the situation and the “constant” discrediting of Dominican television.

“If there is no financial compensation to the owners of the DR channels, to the talents, technicians, we will take the request through our attorneys before the FCC to suspend the transmission and its frequency of all the States of the United States of the Univision network ”.

Pégate y Gana con el Pachá is broadcast on Color Vision Saturdays (channel 9) and for the United States by Dominican Television from 12 to 4 in the afternoon.