Farah El Bousairi returns, plus Jon Martínez, Medrano and Gregores in Inca

Press release

After more than three years away from the ring, the Balearic boxer Farah El Bousairi (2-0, 0 KO) returns to competition. It will do so on July 24 in Inca (Mallorca) in an interesting outdoor evening where other local professionals will also participate.

Farah will face the Italian Consuelo Portolani (1-1, 1 KO) in a 6-round match at the flyweight limit. David Quiñonero’s boxer has been affected by the pandemic break and after overcoming a major injury she has been preparing this return to action for many months.

Its objective, the Spanish championship of the category. But first you will have to overcome obstacles. The first, Portolani, who comes from playing an exceptional role in his last fight, precisely in Spain, against Eva Díez, losing on points.

The super feather will also fight in Inca Jon Martinez (8-6-5, 1 KO), the undefeated super lightweight Manuel Medrano (5-0, 0 KO) and the Argentine based in Mallorca Ezequiel Gregores (2-2, 0 KO). A good poster for the Mallorcan fans that will be completed with nine good fights in the amateur category.