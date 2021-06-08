Farah and Cabal prevail in the Roland-Garros quarter-finals

06/08/2021 at 2:15 PM CEST

Colombian players Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal, number 3 of the ATP and number 4 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-2, 6 (3) -7 (7) and 7-5 in two hours and thirty-four minutes into Romanian Horia Tecau and the german player Kevin Krawietz, numbers 23 and 16 of the ATP in the quarterfinals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we can continue to see the winning couple in the semi-finals at Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that Farah and Cabal, the winners, managed to break their opponents’ serve 4 times, while the defeated pair did it once. In addition, Farah and Cabal had 71% of the first serve, managing to win 62% of the service points, while the effectiveness of their opponents was 73% and they achieved 63% of the service points. Finally, in relation to fouls, the classified players committed 7 double faults and the players of the losing pair committed 6.

During the semifinals Farah and Cabal will face the winners of the match that will face Nicolas Mahut Y Pierre-Hugues Herbert against Nikola Cacic Y Tomislav Brkic.

The celebration of the tournament Paris (Roland-Garros Doubles Masc.) takes place from May 30 to June 12 on exterior clay. During this competition a total of 64 couples face each other.