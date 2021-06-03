Farah and Cabal defeated tennis players Tsonga and Added and will be in the round of 16 at Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

Colombian players Robert Farah Y Juan Sebastian Cabal, number 3 of the ATP and number 4 of the ATP respectively fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros in one hour and thirty-six minutes by 7 (7) -6 (0) and 6-3 to the french Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Y Dan Added. With this result, we will see the winners of this match during the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

The statistics about the match show that the winners managed to break their opponents’ serve twice, while the losing pair, meanwhile, did it once. In addition, Farah and Cabal had a 78% first serve, managing to win 70% of the service points, while their opponents’ data is 70% effective and 62% points obtained on service. To conclude, in the penalty section, the winning players committed 2 double faults and their rivals committed 2.

In the round of 16, the winners will be measured against the Australians Luke saville Y Max purcell.

The tournament Paris (French Open Doubles Masc.) takes place between May 30 and June 12 on outdoor clay. During the competition, a total of 64 couples face off.