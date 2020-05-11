UV-C lamps have been used to kill microbes for a long time, especially in hospitals and in the food industry. It is a technology in full boom in the pandemic. But UV-C rays, dangerous for the skin and eyes, cannot be used in the presence of people. Read COVID-19: can it be transmitted sexually?

The New York subway, following the example of subways in China, will be partially disinfected with ultraviolet light, but only at dawn, when it is closed.

For years they have been working on this project. Columbia University / . / Manuela Buonanno

The team at the Columbia Center for Radiological Research has been working for years on different ultraviolets, called “far away” (their frequency is 222 nanometers), to demonstrate that they are effective in killing viruses, without risk to health, he explained to . David Brenner, director of that unit.

At these frequencies the rays do not penetrate the surface of the skin or the eye, he stressed. This means that UV-Cs can be used in highly frequented closed places, where contamination is particularly feared, and could facilitate deconfusion.

David Brenner, director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University. Columbia University Irving Medical Center / .

In late April, President Donald Trump confusedly mentioned the idea of ​​introducing ultraviolet light into the body to kill the coronavirus, based on a study by a federal laboratory on natural light, which does not contain UV-C.

Initially, Brenner’s team studied the efficacy of these far-off UV-C’s against drug-resistant bacteria. Then he focused on its use against viruses, starting with the flu. Until the new coronavirus arrived.

We wonder how to apply what we do, “explained Brenner.

To test these rays with the SARS-Cov-2 coronavirus, their equipment had to be transferred to a safer university lab.

A distant UV-C lamp model, the Care222, manufactured by the Japanese company Ushio America, which supplied the photo.

The experiments started “three to four weeks ago,” he said. The researchers are close to establishing that these lamps destroy the coronavirus present on the surfaces in a few minutes. Now they hope to demonstrate with the virus in the form of drops.

In parallel, tests were carried out to confirm that the rays are harmless to health. Laboratory mice have been exposed for 40 weeks, eight hours a day, to distant UV-C “of an intensity 20 times higher than we would use in humans,” he said.

“We tested their skin and eyes and found nothing. They are very happy,” said Brenner.

The experiment will last 60 weeks. The team has already explained what it is doing on the Research Square site of the journal Nature, but until all the stages are completed, no conclusion will be validated by the scientific community.

The pressure to reopen the world economies is enormous, which leads industrialists to accelerate the production of these lamps from now on.

“We need solutions for offices, restaurants, planes, hospitals,” said Brenner.

Although these lamps have been sold for three years, for other uses, there are now legions of interested customers, emphasize those responsible for two brands present in the United States.

“We have long thought about what a tremendous use of this technology would be, but the scientific work must be completed,” said John Yerger, director of Eden Park, a small Illinois business.

In the wake of the pandemic, the federal regulatory agency FDA relaxed the steps for the approval of disinfection tools, he stressed.

“It is certain that thousands (of these lamps) will be sold, the question is whether they will be millions,” he said.

“We receive a huge amount of questions and demands” to equip sectors such as aviation, cruises, restaurants, cinemas, education, said Shinji Kameda, head of US operations for the Japanese manufacturer Ushio.

Production of its 222-nanometer lamps, sold for between $ 500 and $ 800 and already used in some Japanese hospitals, will be accelerated in October, he said.

While waiting, Brenner sometimes has trouble sleeping.

“At night I wonder what would have happened if we had started this project on distant UV-Cs a year or two earlier,” he said. “Perhaps we could have avoided the crisis, perhaps not completely, but at least avoided the pandemic.”

