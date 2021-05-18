Far-right social network Parler returns to Apple’s App Store

05/18/2021 at 12:13 PM CEST

Parler has returned to the Apple App Store after it was eliminated in January. Of course, it will do so with some limitations. The app has come back to the fore exactly the way it came, albeit later than promised after the company ran into problems. to find new servers to host your service. Now, Parler has promised a moderation service based on artificial intelligence.

The company also announced a new CEO, George Farmer, who has taken over from interim Mark Meckler. Farmer had been working as COO since March.

Manzana kicked out Parler of your application on January 6th this year after the riots that ended with the assault on the United States Capitol. It was eliminated because they considered that it supported threats of violence and illegal activity. Amazon and Google also did the same by deleting the service from their servers. Meanwhile, Apple has been the most Clemency has shown with the application, although it has been warned that if it continues with these dynamics, it could be expelled again.

Focusing on hate speech doesn’t necessarily just lead to violence on Capitol Hill. Apple has been on a fine line between wanting to moderate App Store content and worrying that this could lead to censorship of political views.