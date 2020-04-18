They seemed to live a fairy tale and formed those “golden couples” that they love in Hollywood, but the passage of time and the accumulation of problems showed that love was not enough to stay afloat.

Paradise had turned into hell from which they escaped through a separation that, even after years, continues to intrigue and fascinate those who like stories from the world of cinema and music.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Against thick and thin they had sustained their romance, which began in 2005 amid an infidelity scandal.

Perhaps many did not think that the romance between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt lasted so long.

They appeared smiling on the red carpets, they traveled with their large family around the world; Brad Pitt even adopted the children Angelina already had.

They decided to take their romance one step further and they were married in their french chateau in 2014, with her children as witnesses and in an Angelina Jolie dress adorned by the children’s drawings.

But two years later the truth broke out. In September 2016 the couple was separated And then began a bitter battle, still unresolved, for the custody and maintenance of the children.

Although the problems came from long ago, the drop that spilled the glass was a confrontation of Brad Pitt with his son Maddox during a flight.

It was then known that Behind paradise was a hell fueled by Pitt’s alcoholism.

“I saw it as a way to escapeBrad Pitt replied to Anthony Hopkins when he commented on his alcohol problems.

“I am realizing, as an act of forgiveness towards myself, that I appreciate the false steps I have taken. The choices I have made that I am not proud of, but which gave me some wisdom. You can’t have one without the other, ”he said in the same talk with Hopkins.

In a previous interview with The New York Times, Pitt acknowledged that his drinking addiction was a big factor in his breakup with Angelina. He revealed that for a year and a half he attended meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner

He was one of the favorite couples in Hollywood. After his failed romance with another Jennifer (Lopez), Affleck agreed to give himself a new chance and the love came in full force.

Jennifer Garner and Ben met in 2004 and the following year they were married, when she was pregnant with her first daughter.

Two more children arrived and their relationship seemed one of the most stable in the midst of the turbulent world of cinema.

But the fairy tale ended in 2015, when their separation was confirmed.

The divorce was finalized until 2018 and in recent months Affleck has offered some interviews that account for the pain he went through.

As in the case of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, alcohol was a key factor for their marriage to fall apart. Affleck’s fondness for the game didn’t help much either.

“I drank relatively normally for a long time. What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart, this was between 2015 and 2016. My alcohol consumption, of course, created even more marital problems, ”he revealed in an interview last February.

“The people with compulsive behavior… and I’m one of those, we have these kinds of basic annoyances all the time that we try to get rid of. You’re trying to feel better eating or drinking, having sex, playing or shopping or whatever, but that ends up making your life worse. Then you do more to make that discomfort disappear, then the real pain begins, it becomes a vicious circle that you cannot break, that is at least what happened to me, “he confessed.

Affleck revealed in another interview that divorcing Jennifer Garner has been your greatest regret.

Mel B and Stephen Belafonte

From the outside it seemed that the ex Spice girl She had a harmonious marriage with Stephen Belafonte, with whom she had already been a decade, but once she had the courage to leave him, she told her truth: life with him was a real hell.

Her husband came to beat her before appearing on X Factor out of jealousy at the duet she would do with Usher. Still in fear, at that time the singer ruled out any problems with her husband, although the marks on her face and body were evident on television.

Belafonte also attacked her in a psychological and sexual way, since forced her to participate in threesomes with other women Or else, he would spread his sex videos to ruin his career. Of course, the encounters with the other women were also recorded.

According to information that the former Spice Girl provided to the authorities, Belafonte was cute at the beginning of their relationship, but was transformed when they got married.

He began to verbally attack her, generating self-esteem problems. He attacked her for being unable to lose the weight she gained in her pregnancies, it bothered her that she had any success in her career, she pregnant the nanny and the aggression reached such a point that Mel B tried to commit suicide in 2014 by taking pills.

Whenever I tried to quit, he threatened to destroy his career and her family, but the death of her father, in March 2017, made her see that another life was possible and began the separation

“For me it was when my father died that I thought that I could not be in this marriage anymore, I am going to go out and make sure that we are all safe and start our healing process together,” acknowledged the interpreter.

In the end, Mel B agreed to pay more than $ 8 million to his ex to finalize the divorce.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Another love story that started as a fairy tale and ended as a very strange story.

It was 2004 and Katie Holmes revealed to a Seventeen magazine reporter that she liked Tom Cruise.

“I used to think I was going to marry Tom Cruise,” said the actress, who was then engaged to Chris Klein.

Time had passed since Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s divorce and the actor’s failed romance with Penelope Cruz.

Surprisingly, in April 2005 Katie’s romance with Cruise came to light and in May of that same year the famous (and very strange) interview of the actor with Oprah Winfrey where Tom jumped through the seats while admitting to being in love.

The following year their daughter Suri was born and they had a dream wedding in ItalySo far so good and the relationship remained for years, but in 2012 Katie filed for divorce, something that Cruise did not expect.

It was then that the “dark details” behind their relationship became stronger.

Since the birth of his daughter Suri, a version was circulated according to which the little girl would actually be the founder of Scientology and not Cruise.

Katie was also said to have been cast in a casting organized by the Church of Scientology to get the actor a wife. They apparently learned of Holmes’s admiration for Tom and convinced her to attend an audition, supposedly to work on a movie with him.

The church, they say, was also the big factor in Katie’s filing for divorce.

According to the TMZ portal, Cruise’s deep relationship with the church became somewhat unbearable for the actress.

Cruise reportedly wanted his daughter Sur to join the most radical branch of the church, the Sea Organization, where the children are sent to live under almost military discipline.

Once she filed for divorce, Katie feared being watched by church members and was said to have signed an agreement that she is prohibited from disclosing any intimacy from her romance with the actor.

“Katie signed a clause in her divorce papers so she couldn’t embarrass Tom in various ways, such as talk about him or Scientology, or publicize a relationship with another man at least five years after their separation. She is allowed to date people, but not in public places or that are in full view of the media, nor should she allow any boyfriend to be around her daughter Suri, ”a source told Radar Online.

The version gained momentum when it emerged that Katie was having an affair with Jamie Foxx, but for years she never discussed the matter and there were no photos of both.

They were one of the sensation couples of the 80s, but their explosive personalities made them spark sparks of passion as well as violence.

“Sean is wild, he will probably die young. I think he will come out of prison a better person,” said Madonna at the time.

Her wedding took place on August 16, 1985, the day she was 27 years old. He turned 25 the next day.

In front of 200 guests in a luxurious mansion in Malibu California they became husband and wife.

And although for some years they had the image of this perfect couple formed by two attractive, rebellious and talented young people, the story ended just four years later, when They filed for divorce for irreconcilable differences.

Although from day one of their relationship Sean Penn was said to be quite aggressive, and even a version circulated that the actor would have kept her tied to a chair for hours, many years later, Madonna cleared any doubts about the behavior of her ex .

“We certainly had more than one heated argument during our marriage, but Sean has never hit me, tied me up or attacked me psychologically, and any information contrary to that is completely outrageous, malicious, reckless and false, ”said the“ Queen of Pop ”in a written statement before a New York court in 2015.