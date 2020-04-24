The departure of Minister Sergio Moro with his finger pointed at the political interference of President Jair Bolsonaro in the Federal Police created a perfect storm on Friday, 24, with the dollar at new record levels and the Ibovespa threatening to reach a “circuit breaker” at the worst moment of the day, at 72,040.82 points (-9.58%), to then moderate losses and close down 5.45% at 75,330.61 points, coming from two weeks of recovery. Shortly before the closing, the president began an interview at Planalto in which he sought to explain the reasons for the replacement of Mauricio Valeixo in command of the PF, and for the suspension of the “carte blanche” that he had granted to Moro to attract him to the government, in November 2018.

“I knew it wouldn’t be easy. It’s one thing to admire someone, it’s another to live and work with him,” said Bolsonaro right at the opening, with some of his more aligned ministers behind him, like Ernesto Araújo (Foreign Affairs), Damares Alves (Family), Onyx Lorenzoni (Citizenship) and the newly inaugurated Health, Nelson Teich. “The appointment for the command of the PF was initially from Moro, because I trusted him,” said the president. “I am fighting against the system, against the establishment,” added Bolsonaro, resuming the motto of the electoral campaign.

Speech did not change the closure at B3. The financial turnover totaled R $ 37.6 billion and, with the loss of 4.63% this week, the Ibovespa limits the accumulated advance in the month to 3.16%, now yielding 34.86% in the year. The stumbling block interrupts the recovery and the less volatile pattern seen so far in April, especially compared to February and March, when the coronavirus pandemic shook the market after the carnival. Thus, the Ibovespa closed today at the lowest level since April 6, then at 74,072.98 points. In the last seven sessions, the index had been flirting with 80 thousand points, having broken this resistance line on six of those occasions, and reached 81,933.50 yesterday during the session, at the highest level since March 16 on the intraday.

This Friday, the shares with the greatest exposure to the political factor were among the most punished in the session, with Eletrobras PNB falling 13.17%, Petrobras ON, 7.32%, and Banco do Brasil ON, 13, 37% at the close of the session. The shares of private banks were also poor, with emphasis on the 10.96% drop in Bradesco ON. Only four Ibovespa shares, three of which were exposed to exports, closed the day on positive ground, benefiting from the new dollar escalation: Suzano (+ 7.03%), Klabin (+ 1.71%), Bradespar (+0 , 99%) and Vale (+ 0.57%). On the negative side of the index, shares of companies affected by the strong dollar, such as Azul (-14.54%) and CVC (-13.86%).

The spot US currency closed at a new historic high, trading at R $ 5.6614 (+ 2.40%) at the close, having reached R $ 5.7484 at the session high. Pressure on the dollar contributed to future interest rates rising again, with the fixed income market revising the margin that Copom will have to operate in the Selic in May.

With the arrival of the Minister of Justice, the market’s attention turns to another pillar of the Bolsonaro administration, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, who has remained silent since a public investment plan led by the military wing , was announced this week at Planalto Palace, without his presence. This Friday, guided by assistants, Guedes canceled last-minute participation in two videoconferences, one of which was promoted by Itaú.

In the view of analysts, economists and even legal experts, Moro’s statements about Bolsonaro’s role in removing Valeixo, to have personal control of the institution, suggest that the president may have crossed the legally tolerable, reinforcing the possibility that his government expires before the deadline, with impeachment.

“Unfortunately, this (impeachment) went on the radar. It’s something we didn’t want to have to address again in such a short space of time, and in the short term it’s the worst case scenario,” says the chief economist at Infinity Asset, Jason Vieira. “It is the shovel of the Bolsonaro government, which was already weak, because it loses part of the support of the population that elected it based on honesty and the anti-corruption agenda” says Solange Srour, chief economist at ARX Investimentos, adding that Moro’s resignation gave impetus to a political crisis that was already underway.

This week, Celso de Mello, minister and dean of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), determined that the mayor, Rodrigo Maia (DEM-RJ), deliberates on the impeachment requests already presented. The initiative was just the most recent of a series of political defeats accumulated by Bolsonaro in the last few days: in addition to the noisy departure of Moro, the list given by the Supreme Court to investigate the anti-democratic demonstrations of the last weekend and the guarantee of the president of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), that the Fake News CPMI will come to an end without hitting.

Thus, the political risk, in doses not seen until now in the Bolsonaro government, is added to the coronavirus pandemic, still with no signs of decline in Brazil, which makes the outlook for the economy more uncertain. “It will take a swift and forceful response on the part of Bolsonaro to reestablish the link with the market, which relies, until further notice, on the conduct of the economic team. If this structure is cracked – that is, Paulo Guedes’s team or himself minister are rejected as Moro -, the market will weigh heavily and the dollar will not stop anytime soon “, says Rafael Ribeiro, an analyst at Clear Corretora.

